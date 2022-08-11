We're going to spoil the first season of Yellowjackets below! One of the many things that fans were quick to respond to with Yellowjackets' first season is the dueling casts featuring actors playing the teenage and adult versions of different characters. Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey both play Shauna for example while Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher play Natalie, among others. Ever since the first season of Yellowjackets ended there's been fan speculation about who will step into the shoes of one of its biggest roles for season two, adult Lottie. Played by Courtney Eaton in the '90s timeline, the series has apparently already found an actress to play her in the present day.

Speaking in an interview with TheWrap, series showrunners and co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the pair confirmed that the role has been cast already, just not announced yet. Production on the series is set to start soon with an air date penciled in for the first part of next year. The season one finale of the series not only confirmed that Lottie was still alive, but that she was seemingly still leading a cult, perhaps one branching off of her status as the "Antler Queen" from their time in the wilderness.

"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," Lyle told the trade. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that....Nobody wanted to get back on the air quickly more than we did. But we really rolled directly from finishing up Season 1 into Season 2. It's a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn't rush it, and that we got it right. And so this was the earliest we could accomplish that."

The grown up version of Lottie won't be the only adult counterpart joining the cast as series star Melanie Lynskey previously revealed that Van, played by Liv Hewson in the 1990s section of the series, would also be appearing in the present as an adult as well.

Yellowjackets earned itself an early season two renewal from Showtime, netting the premium cable network a slew of new subscribers as fans sought to catch up on the show ahead of its finale last year. It was previously reported that series creators have a five season plan for the show, meaning we're only 20% of the way through the story.