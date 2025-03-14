Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 6 Recap: “Thanksgiving (Canada)” (Spoilers)

Yellowjackets has established itself as one of television’s most compelling dramas through its masterful blend of psychological horror, dark comedy, and complex character studies brought to life by its stellar ensemble cast. The show’s narrative structure, alternating between the desperate teenage years in the Canadian wilderness and the survivors’ troubled adult lives, allows for a profound exploration of how trauma shapes identity and the lengths humans will go for survival. Season 3 has intensified both storylines, with the wilderness teenagers descending further into tribal brutality while their adult counterparts grapple with the death of Natalie (Juliette Lewis) at Camp Green Pine and the increasingly strange occurrences that suggest supernatural forces continue to influence their lives. As the boundaries between reality and delusion blur, the survivors must confront not only external threats but also the darkness that has taken root within themselves, all while attempting to protect the precarious lives they’ve built since their rescue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers below for Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 6

Following the shocking events of Episode 5, where Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Teen Melissa (Jenna Burgess) crippled Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) by slicing his Achilles tendon and the adult survivors began to investigate Adult Lottie’s (Simone Kessell) death, “Thanksgiving (Canada)” delivers several pivotal developments. The past timeline escalates to a breaking point as the Yellowjackets confront the moral implications of keeping Coach Ben alive against his will, leading to an act of mercy with far-reaching consequences. Meanwhile, in the present, the survivors discover a mysterious recording that appears to document one of their most heinous wilderness acts, forcing them to work together despite their fractured relationships.

Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 6 Recap

Image courtesy of Showtime

Episode 6 of Yellowjackets Season 3 gives fans the first big clue about how the team returned to civilization. Let’s break the episode down scene by scene before that surprising cliffhanger.

Someone’s Trying to Kill Us

The episode opens in the present timeline with Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) driving home late at night, her mind replaying the conversation she had with Jackie’s (Ella Purnell ) apparition while locked in the freezer. She also relieves her latest discussions with Misty’s (Christina Ricci) accusations and weighs in on the disturbing possibility that someone actively wants the Yellowjackets dead. Upon entering her darkened home, Shauna is startled when the lights suddenly turn on, revealing Jeff (Warren Kole) waiting anxiously in the living room. He reveals it’s 2 AM and admits he nearly called the police despite his reservations about law enforcement since becoming an accessory to murder in Season 2.

After Shauna apologizes and begins explaining her trip to the city, she realizes Jeff doesn’t know about Lottie’s death. When she shares this information, Jeff appears genuinely shocked, asking if she’s confident. Shauna explains that Lottie’s body was discovered in her father’s apartment building basement and while police claim it was an accident, she remains skeptical, pointedly observing that “disgraced cult leaders don’t just fall down the stairs and die.”

Their conversation is interrupted when Callie (Sarah Desjardins) enters, overhearing the news about Lottie. She retreats to her bedroom where she frantically searches for the mysterious tape delivered in Episode 1. When her concerned parents follow, Callie admits she “f-cked up” and hands Shauna the tape, explaining its saahadowy delivery and assuring her mother she hadn’t listened to it. Connecting the dots between the tape, Lottie’s death, her sabotaged brakes, and being trapped in the freezer, Shauna makes a chilling declaration: “Someone’s trying to kill us,” instructing Jeff and Callie to pack essential items immediately.

[Intro Plays]

This Is Not a Living

In the past timeline, Coach Ben slowly wakes as morning sunlight streams across his face. He’s greeted by Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), who arrives with his breakfast. She carefully lifts the bandages covering his torn Achilles tendon, the camera lingering on the gruesome wound as she observes it doesn’t appear infected. Ben responds sardonically, calling her “doc” while questioning her medical expertise. When Natalie insists she knows what pus looks like, Ben asks why he’s still alive. Natalie explains he was spared based on Akhila’s (Nia Sondaya) vision, prompting Ben’s bitter retort: “So someone has a bullshit vision and I get to suffer indefinitely? What a miracle!”

When Natalie argues that being alive is better than death, Ben gestures to his surroundings — bound in an animal pen alongside creatures being raised for slaughter — and points out that his current existence can hardly be called living. With increasing desperation, Ben pleads with Natalie to kill him, appealing to her ego by calling her a good leader who always knows the right course of action. Natalie firmly explains that while she leads the girls, she has no authority over Ben’s fate, especially since his survival now represents their hope of returning home. She insists that Ben himself should maintain hope of eventual rescue and promises his condition will improve with time.

The scene transitions into a montage showing Natalie’s repeated visits to Ben’s enclosure. Each time she brings food, Ben’s pleas for death grow more desperate. He begs for a knife to end his own suffering, suggests a gun would provide a quick and painless death, and even proposes a “bath” near the slippery stream where he could have an “accident.” Throughout these requests, Natalie remains steadfast in her refusal, simply instructing him to eat.

In the final scene of the montage, Natalie notes the “ripe” smell in the pen and suggests Ben might indeed need bathing. Before she can continue, Ben interrupts with a startling confession: he claims responsibility for burning down the cabin. He describes using matches to ignite rags stuffed into the cabin’s cracks, deliberately provoking Natalie in hopes her anger might lead to his execution. When Natalie questions his story, asking where he obtained the rags, Ben dismisses her question, insisting what matters is his intent to kill the Yellowjackets, especially Natalie. As she expresses skepticism, Ben elaborates on hiding in the woods, smelling the smoke, and waiting to hear Natalie’s screams. Realizing his desperate ploy, Natalie maintains her composure.

Ben finally breaks down, reminding Natalie that she sentenced him to death during his trial and now must fulfill that promise. His voice cracks as he begs, “Please kill me.” Natalie silently places a plate of food on his lap and departs. At the pen’s exit, she encounters Gen (Vanessa Prasad), tearfully admitting she can no longer bear the responsibility of caring for Ben. She instructs Gen to add “Bring Ben breakfast” to the collective chore list, her eyes reflecting the emotional toll of keeping Ben alive against his wishes.

Furs, Food, and Fun Huts

The scene shifts to Van (Liv Hewson) and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) reinforcing the ceiling of one of their woodland huts. Van observes that the nights are growing colder, raising the possibility they might face another winter in the wilderness. Taissa responds with surprising optimism, noting they’re better prepared this time with furs, food, and proper shelter.

Their conversation is interrupted when they spot Shauna and Melissa emerging from Shauna’s hut together. Van makes a cutting remark, asking Taissa if she thinks Melissa is forced to wear Jackie’s clothes during their intimate moments. Taissa continues the mockery, suggesting Shauna probably makes Melissa call her “Shipman,” referencing Jackie’s way of addressing Shauna.

When Melissa waves at them, Van returns the greeting with poorly disguised rudeness, while Taissa quietly admonishes her to “be nice.” Taissa acknowledges that while Shauna and Melissa’s relationship is undeniably strange, they’re “not hurting anyone” — a statement that deliberately ignores their brutal treatment of Ben in the previous episode. She also points out that Shauna seems significantly more stable since beginning her relationship with Melissa.

You’re the Best, Karl!

Image courtesy of Showtime

In the present timeline, Misty stands before a man in a lab coat named Karl (Brendan Riggs). Karl explains he cannot risk doing favors that might anger his boss and jeopardize his position. Misty nods with apparent understanding, but quickly pivots to emotional manipulation, claiming she came to him because he’s a trusted friend and this is an emergency. Her strategy works perfectly as Karl visibly brightens at being called Misty’s friend and agrees to help with her “emergency.” Misty’s demeanor instantly transforms from dejection to delight as she produces a small flask containing material she scraped from beneath Lottie’s fingernails at the morgue.

Karl’s expression shifts to alarm, asking if the police are aware she has this potential evidence and whether it came from a murder scene. Before he can fully process the ethical implications, Misty has already retreated, leaving him with the questionable sample. Back in her car, Misty checks her phone to find multiple messages from Walter (Elijah Wood) asking what she told Shauna, who has stopped responding to his texts. Misty responds curtly, asserting that Lottie’s murder is her investigation and telling Walter to “back off.”

Marked for Death

Shauna, Jeff, and Callie enter a hotel room. Jeff gives Callie her bag and suggests she check out her room and get some rest. Recognizing her parents’ need privacy, Callie sarcastically remarks, “Why would I want to know more about being marked for death?” before leaving them alone. Once Callie is out of earshot, Jeff asks Shauna about the severity of their situation. Shauna admits she doesn’t know the tape’s contents or even how to play it. When Jeff presses for honesty, Shauna insists she’s being truthful, though Jeff seems unconvinced.

With a heavy sigh, Jeff sits on the bed and summarizes their predicament. Someone is targeting Shauna, knows their home address, and likely has information about what happened in the wilderness. Shauna tries to reassure him, promising to protect both him and Callie but emphasizing that he needs to trust her handling of the situation. Jeff counters that trust must be mutual.

Shauna suddenly touches her forehead and appears disoriented. When Jeff expresses concern, she claims to feel dizzy. Jeff offers to get snacks, noting it’s been hours since she’s eaten. Though Shauna initially protests, her unsteady movements convince Jeff to help her lie down before going for food. The moment Jeff leaves, Shauna’s “dizziness” instantly vanishes. She leaps from the bed and calls Taissa, revealing her symptoms were a ruse to get Jeff out of the room, breaking her promise of mutual trust mere moments after making it.

Garage Band and Hardcore Birders

Taissa (Tawny Cypress) answers her phone during a massage at a luxury hotel. Shauna immediately asks to speak with Van (Lauren Ambrose), explaining that as a former video store owner, Van would know how to play old cassette tapes. When Taissa suggests that Shauna call Van directly, Shauna admits she’s not close enough to Van to guarantee she’d answer, adding that she knows Taissa and Van are likely together.

Taissa simply extends her arm, confirming Shauna’s assumption as Van, wrapped in a bathrobe, takes the phone. Walking into the bathroom to prepare a bath, Van listens to Shauna’s frantic explanation about needing help with a cassette marked with the letters D, A, and T. Van questions why Shauna possesses such an outdated medium, and when Shauna presses the urgency, Van confirms she owns a DAT player but would need time to locate it. Shauna forcefully reiterates the emergency nature of her request, giving Van her location at the Jolly Richter hotel and insisting they must discover the tape’s contents immediately.

Returning to the bedroom, Van tells Taissa that Shauna may have “finally cracked,” demanding an immediate DAT player delivery to her hotel hideout. Taissa, meanwhile, casually welcomes an excessive amount of room service: a filet mignon, burger with fries, and two whole lobsters with butter. Van jokingly asks if she’s somehow made Taissa pregnant, but Taissa continues ordering until Van dismisses the waiter.

Alone, Van confronts Taissa about her detachment. Lottie’s dead, Shauna’s melting down, yet Taissa seems unconcerned. In a rare moment of vulnerability, Taissa confesses feeling overwhelmed by her losses: her family, career, two fellow survivors, and the looming possibility of losing Van to cancer. Unable to fix anything, she’s retreated into self-indulgence simply to “feel good for a change.”

Van understands Taissa’s “live-for-the-moment” mindset but reminds her that Shauna, their friend, sounded genuinely frightened. When Taissa dismisses concerns about an obsolete tape format, Van begins listing who might still use DAT tapes, such as garage bands and hardcore birders. Suddenly, Van’s expression changes dramatically as she seemingly realizes the potential source of the tape. She urgently tells Taissa to get dressed, insisting they need to find Shauna immediately.

The Messages Are For All

Image courtesy of Showtime

In the past timeline, Travis (Kevin Alves) approaches Akhila and asks if she’s still visiting the caves frequently with Lottie (Courtney Eaton). When he inquires whether she’s seen anything else in her visions, Akhila, now fully converted to Lottie’s belief system, cryptically responds that she sees as much as she’s “supposed to” and although she has taken Travis’ place as the messenger, the Wilderness’s messages are meant for all of them. Travis expresses concern about Akhila’s repeated exposure to the cave’s toxic gases, but she dismisses his worries, walking away while stating she has chores to complete before evening falls.

In Between Cleaning Ladies

Mari (Alexa Barajas) enters the animal pen to bring Ben his breakfast. Finding him looking sickly, she has to jerk his leg to wake him. Ben wryly notes that if Mari, of all people, has been assigned to feed him, things must be grim. The air is filled with the buzzing of flies, and Mari notices a foul stench permeating the enclosure. Ben jokes about being “between cleaning ladies at the moment” but assures her he’ll “sort it out.” Investigating the source of the smell, Mari discovers a hidden stash of rotting food. Ben has been secretly refusing to eat, and the Yellowjackets haven’t noticed until his accumulated meals began to decompose.

Emergency Meeting

Mari brings Ben’s hunger strike to the group’s attention during a meeting with Natalie, Lottie, Akhila, and Taissa. Lottie expresses concern, emphasizing that Ben is their “bridge home” according to Akhila’s vision. Mari questions Akhila about what else she has seen in the caves, and Akhila reluctantly admits to seeing only “small things” like her family and the girls playing soccer. Taissa pointedly observes that Akhila’s visions seem limited to past events rather than future insights. When Lottie warns Taissa against interpreting the visions, Natalie intervenes, reminding everyone that regardless of their individual beliefs about the visions, the “bridge home” concept provides crucial hope for the group, especially with winter approaching. When Taissa suggests they simply need to convince Ben to eat, Mari counters that it won’t be easy since Ben genuinely wants to die. Lottie’s expression darkens as she ominously suggests she might have an idea to resolve the situation.

Peace Offering

In the present timeline, Misty walks alone on a street when she receives a text from Walter apologizing for their conflict. A second message instructs her to look left for a “peace offering” he’s sending her way. A limousine pulls up beside her, and the driver asks if she’s “Miss Quigley.” Misty responds rudely, asking, “Who’s asking?” The driver, unfazed, mentions he was warned she “would be like this” and requests a moment of her time. He retrieves two plastic bags from the trunk, placing them at Misty’s feet while explaining they represent Mr. Tattersall’s deepest apologies. Another text from Walter reveals the bags contain Lottie’s trash, which he couldn’t find anything useful in, but suggests “maybe a master investigator will.” Misty contemplates the bags, weighing whether to accept this olive branch.

Basically a Zombie

Back in the past timeline, Misty (Samantha Hanratty) chops something on a makeshift table while complaining that she can’t believe Lottie thought of a solution to the Ben problem before she did. She notices Ben’s increasingly pronounced cheekbones and laments not recognizing his hunger strike earlier, apologizing to Natalie for failing the group. Natalie assures Misty she has nothing to apologize for since no one else noticed either. She then asks if Misty ever considers that keeping Ben alive might be a mistake, noting he’s “basically a zombie” in his current state. Misty proudly claims she’ll keep Ben alive just as she did after his amputation. When Natalie points out that Ben is suffering, Misty sharply responds that her solution will help him, so Natalie should let her handle the situation.

As Natalie walks away, Travis intercepts her, asking if Ben’s situation is truly “that bad.” When Natalie confirms it is, Travis cautiously suggests Akhila’s visions might be incorrect. He points out that while Lottie’s supernatural abilities had tangible evidence — like the bear dying in front of the cabin and birds falling from the sky — Akhila’s visions lack similar verification. Natalie questions Travis, reminding him that he was the one who declared Akhila had been chosen as the Wilderness’s conduit. Travis attempts to backpedal, insisting he did have a vision involving Akhila, but his discomfort suggests he’s deeply entangled in a lie he can no longer easily escape from.

A Creepy Phone Call

In the present timeline, Van searches through cardboard boxes of her possessions, looking for the DAT tape player. Upon finding it, the lights in the room flicker before a disconnected house phone inside the same box inexplicably begins to ring. Visibly unnerved, Van answers the phone. Through static, she hears what sounds like Taissa’s voice calling “Van,” followed by “I can’t” and then “Help,” as though Taissa is trapped somewhere and reaching out through supernatural means. The line goes dead just as the real Taissa enters the room, asking which color boxcutter Van wants to continue searching with. Rather than sharing this disturbing experience, Van simply announces she’s found what they needed and suggests they leave immediately.

Bamboo Café

Near some dumpsters in a back alley, Misty meticulously examines Lottie’s trash. She discovers an empty food container from “Bamboo Café.” Searching online, she finds the restaurant has a mediocre 2.5-star rating, a “C” public health grade, and no vegetarian options, making it an improbable choice for Lottie, a wealthy vegetarian with refined tastes. Intrigued by this inconsistency, Misty visits the restaurant and discovers that Lisa (Nicole Maines), one of Lottie’s former cult followers, now works as a delivery person for Bamboo Café.

The Apple and the Tree

Image courtesy of Showtime

Back at the hotel where Shauna is hiding with her family, Callie and Jeff eat junk food while watching television. When Shauna’s phone rings, she answers and thanks the caller, then announces she needs to go out. When Callie questions where, Shauna initially hesitates before explaining that Van called and she’s going to discover what’s on the tape. Jeff immediately stands, insisting on accompanying her. When Shauna protests that someone must stay with Callie, their daughter interrupts, asserting that she’s tired of being treated as helpless. Shauna responds firmly that as parents, their job is to protect her.

Shauna candidly admits they haven’t always succeeded in keeping Callie safe. Jeff agrees with this sentiment. Callie hugs Shauna in what appears to be a moment of genuine connection. In reality, she’s surreptitiously slipping her phone, with an active recording app, into Shauna’s purse, revealing the manipulative tendencies she’s inherited from her mother.

For Your Own Good

In the past timeline, Misty visits Ben in the animal pen, pleading with him to eat. When he refuses and tells her to leave, she apologizes for what will happen next before donning a mask. Suddenly, multiple masked Yellowjackets enter the pen carrying a funnel, tube, and container of liquid gruel. They forcibly restrain Ben, using a stick to keep his mouth open while inserting the tube down his throat and pouring the liquid food through it. Throughout this violent force-feeding, Misty attempts to justify their actions, insisting it’s “for his own good.”

Outside the pen, Natalie and Akhila hear Ben’s muffled screams of despair. Unable to bear the sounds, Akhila appears increasingly distressed. Natalie bitterly asks if Akhila is certain about her visions, causing the girl to leave in obvious emotional turmoil.

As the Yellowjackets exit the pen and remove their masks, Travis bluntly declares, “That was f-cked!” while Misty clinically wonders if Ben “kept it all down.” Shauna assures Misty they’ll “get better at” force-feeding Ben with practice. When Natalie checks on Ben afterward, she finds him spitting blood from injuries caused by the tube’s forceful insertion. Despite his obvious suffering, he attempts dark humor, remarking that the “service here sucks.” When he once again asks why he can’t simply die, Natalie can only repeat that they can’t allow it. Ben begins to laugh, a disturbing sound that suggests his mind is starting to fracture under the constant torture.

Talk to Me

As evening falls, Lottie prays before an altar dedicated to the Wilderness, beseeching the spirit to communicate with her. Akhila approaches, suggesting they return to the caves because she needs to verify whether she missed anything in her previous visions. Her demeanor clearly indicates that Ben’s suffering weighs heavily on her conscience, and she’s desperate to find a solution that might alleviate his torment.

One, Two, Three

In the present timeline, Van and Taissa wait inside a car until Shauna knocks on the window and climbs into the backseat. When Taissa asks why Shauna isn’t inviting them inside, Shauna emphasizes their need for privacy. Taissa urges her to listen to the tape immediately. Shauna produces the tape from her purse and hands it to Van, who inserts it into her player and presses play. A woman’s voice emanates from the device: “Testing, testing. One, two, three. Oh my god, what is this?” before the scene cuts away.

Is That My Order?

In another part of the city, Lisa makes a food delivery while Misty observes from a distance. When Lisa waits in a doorway, Misty confronts her. Frightened, Lisa offers her money but asks Misty to leave her bicycle alone. Misty pushes the bike to the ground and reveals she’s investigating Lottie’s murder, implying Lisa is a suspect. Lisa laughs at the suggestion, prompting Misty to enumerate potential motives: Lottie took Lisa’s money, freedom, and even her clothes.

Though Lisa acknowledges being in a cult that ruined her life, she firmly denies being a murderer, mockingly telling Misty, “Not all of us turn our trauma into stabby-stabby.” When Misty pushes Lisa, demanding information about potential killers, Lisa proposes telling everything she knows — but only in public where witnesses could observe if Misty attempts to murder her “again,” referencing their troubled history.

What’s In the Tape?

Image courtesy of Showtime

Back in the car, Van, Taissa, and Shauna listen in shocked silence to the chaotic sounds of women screaming from the tape. Van pauses the playback and declares ominously: “The only people who even know about this are either us or dead,” confirming that whatever horrific event the tape captured, they were present for it. Taissa immediately suggests destroying the recording, but Van counters that this copy likely isn’t unique. After considering the situation, Shauna observes that while the tape is clearly meant as a threat, it was directed specifically at her, delivered to her house with her name as part of a series of attempts on her life. The implication is clear. Whoever possesses this recording bears a particular grudge against Shauna.

While speaking, Shauna discovers Callie’s phone in her purse, the voice memo app recording for 43 minutes. Realizing her daughter’s deception, Shauna abruptly apologizes to Van and Taissa, claims she has an emergency, and exits the car with both the tape and player. Her friends protest, questioning what could possibly be more urgent than the tape’s contents, but Shauna departs without explanation.

The Bear

In the past timeline, Akhila and Lottie return to the caves. Akhila takes a deep breath before entering the chamber filled with psychedelic gases. In her ensuing vision, she sees the Yellowjackets dancing around their camp before they vanish, replaced by a stop-motion bear with a third eye growing from its forehead. Akhila awakens beside Lottie, gasping for air. When Lottie eagerly asks what she saw, Akhila breaks down in tears, apologizing and confessing she doesn’t understand the meaning of her latest vision, or any of the visions she’s experienced.

What Did You Do?

Back at camp, Natalie sits alone in her hut, silently crying as “Be There” by Low begins to play. With sudden resolve, she grabs a lantern and a knife before heading toward the animal pen. Travis spots her leaving and intercepts her path, questioning her about the knife. When Natalie tells him to go back to sleep, Travis states he can’t allow her to kill Ben because the others would never forgive her. Natalie admits she can no longer bear witnessing Ben’s daily suffering. Travis reluctantly steps aside, promising to stand guard but urging her to hurry before sunrise.

Inside the animal pen, Ben wakes startled by an approaching figure. When he recognizes Natalie holding a knife, his expression shifts from fear to profound relief. He tilts his head, offering his neck for a swift end. As Natalie approaches with the blade trembling in her hand, Ben gently guides her hands, positioning the knife against his chest. He whispers “Thank you” as Natalie uses her weight to drive the blade into his heart. As life drains from his body, Ben smiles.

Outside, morning has arrived, and Travis attempts to distract Misty, who has brought Ben’s breakfast. His efforts fail as Natalie emerges from the pen with her knife and clothes covered in blood. Misty begins screaming “Murderer!” as other survivors gather, demanding to know what happened. Taissa asks Natalie what she’s done, and Natalie simply replies that she “kept a promise.” Misty rushes inside the pen to find Ben’s body, sitting beside him and embracing his corpse before kissing his lips in a disturbing farewell.

All Hail the Bloody Queen

Image courtesy of Showtime

In the center of camp, Natalie attempts to justify her actions, explaining that Ben was suffering and she did what was right. Melissa tells her to “shut up” while Gen physically pushes Natalie to the ground. Van demands to know how Natalie could believe she had the right to make such a decision for all of them, while Mari despairs over how they’ll return home without their “bridge.”

As Taissa attempts to de-escalate by suggesting a trial for Natalie, Shauna seizes control of the situation, declaring no trial is necessary since Natalie has already confessed. She accuses Natalie of serving her own desires rather than the group’s needs despite being placed in a leadership position.

When Taissa steps forward to defend Natalie, Lottie interrupts, declaring that Shauna should lead them now. Embracing this transfer of power, Shauna addresses the group, acknowledging their anger but emphasizing their need for unity. She reminds them that in the wilderness, when someone dies, they are bound to honor them — suggesting that by evening, they will remember Coach Scott by giving the Wilderness what it wants through a cannibalistic ritual.

When Misty asks what should be done with Natalie, insisting she can’t escape punishment for murdering Coach Scott, Shauna smiles subtly before announcing that Natalie’s punishment will be preparing the feast. Specifically, Natalie must butcher Ben’s body and cook it for consumption.

Mother-Daughter Chat

In the present timeline, Jeff and Callie play cards on the hotel bed. Jeff attempts to reassure his daughter that despite recent chaos, he and Shauna have everything under control and will keep her safe. Callie deflects the serious conversation with humor, asking Jeff if he’s “calling, folding, or just stalling” in their game. Jeff laughs, calls, and loses his hand.

Shauna returns, interrupting their game with barely contained anger as she requests a “special mother-daughter chat” with Callie. Sensing the tension, Jeff promptly leaves them alone. Shauna confronts Callie about the phone recording, asking why she tried to secretly record her mother. Callie defensively claims she has a right to know what dangers they’re facing. When Shauna insists that Callie is still a child who shouldn’t be burdened with such knowledge, Callie pointedly reminds her mother that she’s the same age Shauna was when the Yellowjackets crash-landed in the wilderness. Struggling to control her anger, Shauna orders Callie to join Jeff before she does “something she might regret.”

As Callie leaves, claiming she only wanted to be closer to her mother, she checks her phone and discovers the deleted voice recording remains in her trash folder, meaning she can still retrieve it. A malicious smile crosses her face, revealing her satisfaction at having outsmarted her mother.

Cooking Lesson

In the past timeline, Natalie enters the animal pen wearing an apron made from animal hides. She finds Shauna already there, waiting beside Ben’s body. As Natalie contemplates the grim task before her, Shauna offers clinical instructions, telling her to “start with a joint” and suggesting she close her eyes if necessary. Shauna adds that she herself can operate blindly because she’s experienced at butchering bodies, unlike Natalie.

Shauna’s evident enjoyment of forcing Natalie to perform this horrific act is palpable, though she does show minimal compassion by covering Ben’s face with a cloth so Natalie doesn’t have to look at him. Nevertheless, she firmly hands Natalie a sharp knife, reinforcing that Natalie must accept her punishment.

Which Taissa Did It?

In the present timeline, Misty and Lisa sit at a restaurant table. Lisa explains that the last time she saw Lottie, Lottie ordered food from Bamboo Café and gave Lisa a $50,000 tip in an envelope with “I’m sorry” written on it. Misty finds it suspicious that Lisa accepted such a large sum without questioning it, but Lisa reasonably responds that after experiencing so many negative events in her life, when something positive happened, she simply accepted it and moved on. Lisa also suggests Misty should try doing the same.

Misty bristles at this advice, stating she can’t move on after her best friend Natalie died at Lottie’s cult compound. Lisa corrects her, saying Natalie wasn’t simply dead but was murdered by Misty. She adds that Natalie had been improving at the cult, finding healing through community until Misty’s arrival precipitated her death.

Enraged by this accusation, Misty calls Lisa a “punk” who doesn’t understand the bond she shared with Natalie. Lisa counters that Lottie’s death was clearly an accident — falling down the stairs — that Misty refuses to accept. When Misty insists the situation is suspiciously “cut and dry,” Lisa suggests she investigate their mutual friends, revealing that Taissa met with Lottie the day she died. This information visibly surprises Misty, and when she questions Lisa’s claim, Lisa confirms seeing Taissa outside Bamboo Café during Lottie’s final visit.

A Call For Help

While Misty processes this revelation, the scene shifts to Taissa’s bedroom, where she sleeps while Van researches “how long do DAT tapes last outdoors” — suggesting the recording might have been made in the wilderness. Suddenly, Taissa sits upright in bed, screaming for help with genuine terror. When Van attempts to comfort her, Taissa’s demeanor abruptly shifts to unnatural calmness. She lies back down, casually asking why Van is awake at such an hour. This dramatic personality change suggests that Taissa’s darker alter ego might have overtaken her body.

Better Luck

Image courtesy of Showtime

At her home, Misty sends a message to Taissa stating they need to talk. Her phone screen reveals multiple previous messages that Taissa has ignored. Misty receives an email from Karl containing the test results from Lottie’s fingernail scrapings. Though the email includes a DNA profile, Misty realizes this information is useless without comparative samples. She forwards the results to Walter, admitting she can’t interpret the findings but suggesting he might have “better luck.” This exchange indicates Misty’s willingness to repair their relationship, at least professionally, though personal reconciliation may take longer.

Crashing the Party

In the past timeline, night has fallen. The Yellowjackets gather in ceremonial attire, holding plates filled with food — Ben’s meat arranged among vegetables. Mari approaches Natalie and attempts to express that what she “did for Ben… to Ben, was…” though she struggles to find appropriate words. The implication is clear: she believes Natalie showed courage by ending Ben’s suffering, despite the terrible consequences. Natalie simply responds, “I know,” creating a moment of silent understanding between them. Mari adds that Natalie shouldn’t have done it, though her tone suggests she personally agrees with the mercy killing.

Meanwhile, Van observes Shauna happily enjoying her meal with other survivors and comments to Taissa that Shauna does indeed seem better now that she’s with Melissa. Misty eats alone, quietly humming and seemingly lost in thoughts of Ben. Similarly isolated, Lottie stares at her untouched food before murmuring that what they did to Ben “was wrong” and “not how things are supposed to happen.”

Suddenly, Lottie hears whispers — the first communication from the Wilderness in Season 3. She rises to her feet and screams, silencing the camp as everyone turns to stare. At that moment, mysterious screeches from an unseen creature pierce the night, seemingly responding to Lottie’s call. Though the Yellowjackets appear frightened, Lottie instructs them to sing. She begins alone, with the creature’s eerie vocalizations joining her melody. Gradually, the other survivors add their voices, creating a cacophony that evolves into a primal celebration as they jump, laugh, and dance around the bonfire.

Amid this frenzy, Lottie notices a shadowy figure approaching camp. Initially thinking it might be Ben’s ghost, she soon realizes it’s a pair of campers — a man and woman — who have stumbled upon their gathering. The man greets them casually before spotting Ben’s severed head displayed on a plate. His scream of horror coincides with the screen fading to black. The implication becomes clear: the DAT tape the survivors heard in the present timeline was recorded by these campers who accidentally witnessed the aftermath of Ben’s death and the cannibalistic feast. Plus, the chaotic screams on the tape were the Yellowjackets’ frenzied celebration around the bonfire.

[Credits Roll]

What do you think will happen with the unsolicited visitors? How did this couple arrive in the wilderness, and why, after meeting them, the Yellowjackets still remain in the woods for winter? Share your thoughts in the comments!