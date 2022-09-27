Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Adds Jennifer Ehle to Cast

Yellowstone spinoff 1923 has added Jennifer Ehle to the cast. Variety reported the newest member of the massive franchise. November is poised to bring another season of the drama series on Paramount+ and Paramount Network. However, 1883 just wrapped up earlier this year and people are looking for their fix. 1923 seems poised to deliver even more star power with Ehle joining Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Taylor Sheridan recruited the 50 Shades of Grey actress for his next adventure in the imagined frontier. This spinoff won't be playing on TV until December, but every bit of news is being consumed ravenously by the fanbase.

As Yellowstone gets rolling on November 13th, 1923 is currently being produced in Montana. Sheridan has a number of other projects in the pipeline like Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

On the 1923 side of things, Robert Patrick stars as Sheriff William McDowell, James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., an aged-up version of Tim McGraw's character in 1883. Joining them are Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Missed Out on Yellowstone? There's Plenty of Time To Catch Up

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, told the press previously. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," executive producer David C. Glasser said in a release.

Here's how Paramount bills the spinoff series: "1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and Prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

Are you excited about more Yellowstone? Let us know down in the comments!