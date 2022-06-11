Yellowstone Season 5: Paramount Network Confirms New Casting

✖

Paramount has confirmed the new casting for Yellowstone Season 5. In a press release from the Paramount Network, they revealed that Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Oliveri will be joining the cast this season. There had been reporting about the newcomers, but nothing from the company itself. However, it doesn't get more official than straight from the horse's mouth. TV's #1 series marches on. In the early moments of this summer, Paramount has announced multiple spinoffs of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's juggernaut thunders on. People just can't wait to see what other challenges the Dutton family daces out in their corner of the world . Check out what each new cast member will be bringing to the table down below.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," wrote Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone," added executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios. "The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences."

"Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan's world building storytelling," added McCarthy. "These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two."

Here's how the network describes the smash-hit."Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries."

