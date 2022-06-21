Sylvester Stallone Teases Possible Yellowstone Cameo

Sylvester Stallone is teasing a possible cameo in Yellowstone. Over at Paramount+, the show is booming and the beloved actor wants in on the ride. The star talked to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming show Tulsa King. With Taylor Sheridan at the helm of both shows, it's natural to wonder if there could end up being some overlap at some point. Well, Stallone mentioned that he's known Yellowstone star Kevin Costner for "centuries." He's down for a crossover and ever has a premise. So, if fans respond well to Tulsa King, it could very well happen. There's no reason to think that it won't. Most of these Sheridan shows have been a hit for both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Don't be surprised if you see him pop up for a second in a later season of the TV mega-hit. Check out what he had to say about the prospect down below.l

"Absolutely," he mentioned when asked. "He's finally run into a guy who's like, 'I'd just like to have a retirement home. Do you mind if I buy your entire ranch? I got an offer you can't refuse.' ... That'd be great. Good man."

Check out the official synopsis for Tulsa King on Paramount+: "Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

