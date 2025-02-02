You Can Actually Download Severance’s Self-Help Book in Real Life

Ever wanted to discover your true “You” through the philosophical musings of television’s most endearingly pompous self-help guru? Apple TV+ has made that possibility a reality by releasing The You You Are, the pivotal self-help book from their hit series Severance. The digital release features eight chapters of the fictional Dr. Ricken Lazlo Hale’s consciousness-expanding manifesto which played a crucial role in Season 1 by inspiring the “innies” at Lumon Industries to question their reality. The book, available as both an e-book and audiobook narrated by actor Michael Chernus himself, promises to guide readers on what Apple Books describes as “a brave journey of self-learnedness.”

The digital release transforms what was once merely a plot device into a tangible piece of the show’s expanding universe. The book served as a catalyst for change when it found its way into Lumon’s sterile offices, despite Harmony Cobel’s (Patricia Arquette) attempts to intercept it during her snooping expedition at Mark’s house. After Dylan (Zach Cherry) began absorbing its unconventional wisdom, the text became instrumental in spurring the innies’ overtime contingency plan.

While the digital format means you won’t be able to dramatically leave it on someone’s frozen doorstep or secretly devour it during Macrodata Refinement duties, the 39-page offering is available free of charge. The book’s chapters sport characteristically whimsical titles such as “Name, Name, Go Away,” “Good God?,” “A Coitus Among Us,” and the intriguingly titled “Destiny, An Acrostic Poem Experience by the Author, Ricken Hale.”

For the uninitiated, “Severance” follows employees at the mysterious Lumon Industries who undergo an experimental procedure that separates their work memories from their personal lives. While Ricken’s book might seem like an exercise in self-indulgence to the outside world, it takes on great significance for the memory-severed workers, becoming a crucial guidebook that helps workers discover their true identity and purpose.

The book opens with an exclusive letter of apology from Dr. Ricken himself, addressing none other than “YOU,” and promises to help readers “expel from your essence the dead-eyed conventionalism that has defined your life since infancy.” While librarians might strongly urge reading his complete catalog, this digital sampling offers both devoted fans and curious newcomers a chance to experience what makes Ricken’s work so memorable.

The release comes at an ideal moment as Severance continues its critically acclaimed second season run. While a third season hasn’t been officially confirmed, Ben Stiller indicated near the end of 2024 that its future depends on Season 2’s performance. With the show maintaining strong ratings and dominating Apple TV+’s streaming charts, fans may have plenty more opportunities to explore both the series and its expanding collection of tie-in content. A free download of the book is available through Apple Books here.

