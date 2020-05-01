Young Sheldon Reveals What Happened After Dale Fired Georgie

✖

Young Sheldon just revealed what happened after Dale fired Georgie in the last episode. A lot of fans were very sad at the end of the last half hour when Georgie got the boot. Well, you had to know that MeeMaw (Connie) wouldn’t be thrilled to get the news after everything that’s happened. So, Georgie approached MeeMaw to ask for her help in getting his job back. One issue is that she had no idea that he got fired because Georgie gave the money back after it went missing. He’s pretty shocked that Dale didn’t tell her about it by now, but she quickly lets Georgie know that they haven’t been on speaking terms. But, now, they’re about to be on yelling terms.

MeeMaw ends up calling Dale on the phone and tells him that it’s alright if he’s mad with her. However, she will not have him taking out his frustrations on her grandson. Dale tells MeeMaw that Georgie basically let the store get robbed and doesn’t care one bit that the news has upset her. That actually makes her yell, “I was actually starting to feel bad for you, but now I don’t.” When faced with that stinging bit of truth, Dale hangs up the phone and things are officially even more chilly between them. MeeMaw actually allowed the boy to even the score as they went to the store after hours and egged it. They bonded because it wasn't the first time they've had to toss an egg to prove a point.

Last week featured the couple going on a vacation together while Georgie held down the fort at the store. Dale had intentions of talking about marriage, and MeeMaw didn’t feel the same way. That caused the widening rift between them and Georgie getting that money stolen was just a cherry on top of the sundae after everything else that had gone on that weekend. $400 going missing would be enough for anyone to panic and Georgie had to be quick on his feet to find a solution. In the end, he decided to replace it with his own money, but Dale spurned him and fired the kid on the spot.

Check out CBS’ synopsis of the show down below:

“For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in.”

“Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it's tough to be cool when you're in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon's twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth. Finally, there’s Sheldon's beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts. For 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric, and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward, and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.”

