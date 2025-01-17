Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Has an Unusual Episode Release Schedule

Marvel’s upcoming animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to have an unusual release schedule when it begins airing on Disney+. Disney has announced that the first two episodes will be available later this month on January 29th. After that, the remaining episodes of the season will be unveiled in groups each week through February. Episodes 3, 4, and 5 premiere on February 5th; Episodes 6, 7, and 8 debut on February 12th; Episodes 9 and 10 conclude the season on February 19th.

While Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5, the show takes place in an alternate reality separate from the main MCU timeline. The show aims to put a fresh spin on Peter Parker’s origin story as he tries to balance high school life with his superhero responsibilities. Back in December, the official Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer was released, highlighting the show’s town and unique art style. The aesthetic is meant to pay homage to the classic Spider-Man comic books.

In an effort to differentiate the series from other on-screen Spider-Man projects, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man does not feature characters like Ned or MJ. Still, the show will include a plethora of characters from Marvel lore, taking full advantage of Spider-Man’s famous rogues gallery. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man boasts a strong voice cast that includes Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, and Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

Disney’s reasoning behind the atypical release schedule is unknown. Typically, streaming shows see their episodes released either all at once or on a weekly basis. Marvel’s Disney+ series have employed both strategies; a year ago, Echo saw all five of its episodes premiere on the same day. It’s possible there are story reasons behind this decision. Perhaps the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes are purposely being grouped together because they collectively tell mini-arcs within the overall season. That would allow fans to binge the full group in one sitting instead of being forced to wait a week for the next chapter.

It’s also plausible Disney is attempting to prevent any overlap between their 2025 Marvel shows. Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4th. While that highly anticipated series has a much different target demographic than the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel Studios most likely wants to give each program its own moment in the spotlight so it can be the main attraction for Marvel fans. This way, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be wrapped up by the time Daredevil: Born Again arrives.