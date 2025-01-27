Marvel Just Gave Spider-Man a New Theme Song (That Samples the Original)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is sampling the old-school Spider-Man animated series for its new theme song. If you’re a Spider-Man fan, you’re probably familiar with the catchy theme song from the original 1960s animated series. A new show on the web-block, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, debuts this week on Disney+. Ahead of the premiere, Disney+ has released “Neighbor Like Me,” Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man‘s theme song by The Match Club featuring Relaye and Melo Makes Music. “Neighbor Like Me” samples 1967’s Spider-Man theme by Bob Harris and Paul Francis Webster while giving it a fresh coat of paint.

“There goes the Spider-Man,” the theme song for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man begins. “Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can.” The vocals combine hip-hop tunes from Relaye and Melo Makes Music as they rap over the score. The Match Club released “Neighbor Like Me” on YouTube for fans to listen to before Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts on January 29th.

Bob Harris and Paul Francis Webster’s Spider-Man theme song is one of the more recognizable theme songs when it comes to comic book adaptations. It’s been remade and sampled several times, with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man being the latest project to remix it for a new generation of Spidey fans.

Disney+ is taking an unconventional release strategy for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The first two episodes will be available to stream on January 29th, with the remaining episodes of the season unveiled in groups each week through February. Episodes 3, 4, and 5 premiere on February 5th; Episodes 6, 7, and 8 debut on February 12th; Episodes 9 and 10 conclude the season on February 19th.

A new featurette for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man offered insight into the upcoming Disney+ animated series. “It’s bringing a lot of things to the table that those other Spider-Man shows may not have been able to do,” head writer/executive producer Jeff Trammell says in the video. We then get looks at Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Scorpion, and Doctor Octopus, all set to make appearances. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man also promises to give different takes on classic characters.

While it was presumed that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has since been confirmed that isn’t true. The creatives behind Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man have spoken about how not being tied to the MCU has allowed for more creative freedom in their storytelling. An example of this is the inclusion of characters like Nico Minoru and Norman Osborn, who have yet to officially appear in the MCU. And instead of Spider-Man being mentored by Iron Man, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes a detour into the multiverse by having Spidey be mentored by Norman Osborn.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres January 29th on Disney+.