Zendaya Opens up on Filming Euphoria's Difficult Scenes

Zendaya opened up about how difficult it was to film Euphoria's most difficult scenes. The HBO Max mega-hit is no stranger to some challenging content. However, the cast and crew take the portrayals of teen life very seriously. DARE previously tried to take aim at the series for its use of teen characters living their lives. Zendaya managed to address those concerns earlier this year. However, the questions surrounding Euphoria and pushing the envelope never seem to subside. On the Emmy's red carpet, the star of the show spoke to Variety about her approach to Rue and how Sam Levinson tried to foster a safe environment for everyone. Check out her answer down below!

She said, "I felt very safe. I think that safety and that love that I received from my crew made up for the more painful moments that we had to go through. I felt like we were going through it together."

In the comments about DARE, the actress did not back down. She says that it's entertainment and sometimes that discomfort finds a way to unite viewers. "Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing," she wrote. "If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they're not the only one going through or dealing with what they're dealing with."

HBO describes the series right here for people who haven't taken the plunge yet. "Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes: actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects)."

