Adult Swim President Talks Upcoming Cartoon Network Crossover

Adult Swim hasn’t been completely separated from the series and stories that arrived on Cartoon Network outside of the programming block. Specifically, Samurai Jack made its long-awaited return with its long-awaited final season, giving Jack a far more mature story than what had come before. In a wild new move, some of Cartoon Network’s most legendary animators are assembling for a new project that will arrive on Adult Swim, with The Elephant landing on December 19th. If you’re a fan of some of the best works from the cable network, this upcoming special might be one you want to check out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Elephant is planning on bringing in some major talent for this unique animated episode, taking place over various segments. To date, the animators that are a part of this project include Adventure Time’s Pendleton Ward, Steven Universe’s Rebecca Sugar, OK K.O.!’s Ian Jones-Quartey, and Over The Garden Wall’s Patrick McHale. While this project doesn’t appear to be connected to any of these Cartoon Network universes, it’s sure to have some gorgeous animation if these creators’ past works are any indication. You can check out the new preview for The Elephant below, with Adult Swim almost promising to release a documentary in “Behind The Elephant.”

The Elephant is Coming

Warner Bros

Along with the first preview, Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen shared his thoughts on the collaboration landing on Cartoon Network on December 19th and HBO Max on December 20th, “Every year around this time, we try to give the Adult Swim audience a gift they didn’t know they needed, and this year, it’s ‘Adult Swim’s The Elephant, but really, the gift was working with this brilliant team and creating an excuse for their longtime friendship and creative partnership to continue and evolve. We can’t wait for you to see the results of this crazy experiment.”

While OK K.O. and Over The Garden Wall aren’t expected to receive sequels and/or spin-offs in the future, Adventure Time and Steven Universe have new projects in the works. When it comes to the former, Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake is releasing new episodes for its second season on HBO Max. On top of the Cake and Fionna-centric adventure, the land of Ooooo has various spin-off series that are set to take the world by storm. Adventure Time: Side Quests and Heyo B-Mo are two projects set to be released by Warner Bros Discovery, with the Cartoon Network property even confirming that a full-length movie is in the works.

When it comes to Steven Universe, Rebecca Sugar is preparing a spin-off in Lars of the Stars, set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video. While this side story doesn’t have a release date, many are crossing their fingers that it will arrive next year to bring Cartoon Network fans back to the world of the Crystal Gems.

What do you think of this collision between Adult Swim and Cartoon Network? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!