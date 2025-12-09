Die Hard Is Now Easier to Stream Than Ever Before (Just in Time for Christmas)

It feels like the age-long debate about whether Die Hard is or isn’t a Christmas movie has finally faded into the background. Sure, it’s not about Christmas, but neither is Home Alone. The holiday is baked into the DNA of Die Hard and, without the promise of spending Christmas Eve with his children, John McClane wouldn’t have even been at the Nakatomi Plaza in the first first place. It’s a Christmas movie if you want it to be. And if you do, then you’re in luck this holiday season, because Die Hard is more accessible than ever before.

While most movies are usually available to stream on one or two services at a time, Die Hard is currently streaming in several different places. The 20th Century Studios film is at its usual streaming home on Hulu (and by extension, Disney+). You can also find it on Prime Video and for free on the Roku Channel (which is trickier to access if you don’t have a Roku streaming device).

At the start of December, Die Hard joined yet another major streaming service when it was added to Peacock’s lineup. That makes Die Hard available at four different major streaming services at once, making it more than widely available for the Christmas season.

The film is only going to be on Peacock through the end of the month, so its addition was clearly planned specifically to capture the hype that surrounds Die Hard at the holidays.

What Else Is New on Peacock?

Die Hard was added to Peacock’s streaming library on December 1st, along with a couple of other popular Christmas movies. Other new holiday additions include A Christmas Carol, Jingle All the Way, The Night Before, and Unaccompanied Minors.

You can check out a full list of Peacock’s December 1st movie additions below.

10 Cloverfield Lane

300

2012

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

All The Money In The World

Bad Words

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Black Nativity

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Cheaper By The Dozen

A Christmas Carol

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Die Hard

Erin Brockovich

Everest

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Gladiator

Jingle All The Way

Just Friends

Kajillionaire

The King of Kings

The Martian

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

The Night Before

Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Pixels

Pride And Prejudice

Public Enemies

Rock Of Ages

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Tammy

Trading Places

Troy

Unaccompanied Minors

