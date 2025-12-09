Die Hard Is Now Easier to Stream Than Ever Before (Just in Time for Christmas)

It feels like the age-long debate about whether Die Hard is or isn’t a Christmas movie has finally faded into the background. Sure, it’s not about Christmas, but neither is Home Alone. The holiday is baked into the DNA of Die Hard and, without the promise of spending Christmas Eve with his children, John McClane wouldn’t have even been at the Nakatomi Plaza in the first first place. It’s a Christmas movie if you want it to be. And if you do, then you’re in luck this holiday season, because Die Hard is more accessible than ever before.
While most movies are usually available to stream on one or two services at a time, Die Hard is currently streaming in several different places. The 20th Century Studios film is at its usual streaming home on Hulu (and by extension, Disney+). You can also find it on Prime Video and for free on the Roku Channel (which is trickier to access if you don’t have a Roku streaming device).
At the start of December, Die Hard joined yet another major streaming service when it was added to Peacock’s lineup. That makes Die Hard available at four different major streaming services at once, making it more than widely available for the Christmas season.
The film is only going to be on Peacock through the end of the month, so its addition was clearly planned specifically to capture the hype that surrounds Die Hard at the holidays.
What Else Is New on Peacock?
Die Hard was added to Peacock’s streaming library on December 1st, along with a couple of other popular Christmas movies. Other new holiday additions include A Christmas Carol, Jingle All the Way, The Night Before, and Unaccompanied Minors.
You can check out a full list of Peacock’s December 1st movie additions below.
10 Cloverfield Lane
300
2012
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
All The Money In The World
Bad Words
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Black Nativity
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Cheaper By The Dozen
A Christmas Carol
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Die Hard
Erin Brockovich
Everest
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Gladiator
Jingle All The Way
Just Friends
Kajillionaire
The King of Kings
The Martian
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
The Night Before
Pacific Rim
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Pixels
Pride And Prejudice
Public Enemies
Rock Of Ages
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Tammy
Trading Places
Troy
Unaccompanied Minors
