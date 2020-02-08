Carmella Crowned WWE SmackDown Women's Number One Contender

A fatal four-way match between Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi, and Dana Brooke took place in the main event of this week's SmackDown to determine a number one contender to face the brand's women's champion, Bayley.

In the end, WWE fans were given a surprising result as Carmella emerged victorious.

The ending segment of the match came down to the two women who were probably most expected to emerge victorious: Alexa Bliss and Naomi.

Bliss has often been the face of the women's division, having held both the RAW and SmackDown women's titles in the past, and even had a new song released on Friday dedicated to her by her favorite brand.

Naomi has long been one of the most popular female wrestlers on the roster and recently returned after a long layoff. Her return was met with much fanfare and some new entrance gear and a title push while she's fresh seemed like a good possibility.

Instead, Bliss went for the Twist Bliss off the top rope, but Naomi got her knees up. Naomi then hit the Rear View and went for the pinfall, but at that moment Carmella jumped in the ring and hit a superkick out of nowhere covered quickly for the pinfall.

She was subsequently attacked by Bayley after the match as the show went off the air.

