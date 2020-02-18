British Bulldog Reportedly Slated for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

WWE announced back in December that the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 would be headlined by the New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman) and Batista. But since then there haven't been any official induction announcements, leaving fans to wonder who will get recognized this year as various reports pop up online. Last week it was reported that The Bella Twins and Japanese wrestling legend Jushin "Thunder" Liger would be apart of the class, and Monday night Dave Meltzer added former tag team champion The British Bulldog (Davey Boy Smith) to the list.

"Davey Boy Smith will be going into the Hall of Fame," Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. "The family has pushed that one for years and years. This is the year he's going in."

After training under Stu Hart, Smith made his wrestling debut in 1978 and had four stints in the World Wrestling Federation along with two brief stints in WCW. He won the WWF Tag Team Championships twice — first with Dynamite Kid as the British Bulldogs and later with Owen Hart while apart of the Hart Foundation faction.

Aside from his skills as a tag team wrestler, Smith is best known for beating Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London for the Intercontinental Championship. He chased after the WWF Championship during his final run with the company in the late 90s but consistently came up short.

Smith died of a heart attack in May 2002. If he does get inducted, he'll be fourth member of the famous Hart wrestling family to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Stu Hart, Bret Hart (twice) and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. He was apart of the of the family by marriage while he was married to Diana Hart from 1984-2000.

There was a bit of fan backlash online last week regarding the news of Nikki and Brie Bella getting inducted, and while the pair didn't take to social media to defend themselves one major WWE Hall of Famer did.

"I believe @BellaTwins are very deserving inductees into the #WWEHOF," Mick Foley wrote. "Great athletes, excellent attitudes, mainstays in the Divas division for years before the women's revolution - and were tireless ambassadors for @WWE well before @TotalDivas brought them mainstream attention."

This year's induction ceremony will take place on April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!