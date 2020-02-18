AJ Styles Returns to WWE Raw, Teases WrestleMania 36 Match

AJ Styles appeared on WWE television on this week's Monday Night Raw for the first time since his shoulder injury at the Royal Rumble last month. "The Phenomenal One" talked about his involvement in the six-man gauntlet match at Super ShowDown, then brought up his plans for WrestleMania 36 in April. Styles channeled Goldberg by saying he'd ask "Who's Next?" after Super ShowDown, then name-dropped legends like The Undertaker, Sting and the entire New World Order as his possible opponents for WWE's biggest show of the year.

Styles was then interrupted by Ricochet, leading to a math between he and Karl Anderson.

It's interesting that Styles mentioned Undertaker considering reports popped up from multiple sources last week that the current plan for Mania is Styles vs. "The Deadman."

This story is developing...

