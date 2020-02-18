Latest Report on WWE Trying to Sell Pay-Per-View Rights to Another Streaming Service

Vince McMahon announced during a recent investor's conference call that WWE was in talks with various streaming services to sell the rights to its pay-per-view events. McMahon indicated a deal was close to being done, saying "Making reference to OTT and the interest of the major players, we'd be announcing that deal if we go that way, in the first quarter, that's how far along we are." Since then no announcements have been made, though Dave Meltzer did give an update on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

"I don't know what length they are, but they're talking to serious players about this thing," Meltzer said, before speculating on how a new deal might affect their current streaming deal in Canada.

Needham analyst Laura Martin recently predicted that WWE would wind up selling its streaming rights to Amazon, which would eventually lead to Vince McMahon selling the entire company to Jeff Bezos.

We believe that such a licensing deal would put AMZN in the best spot to purchase all of WWE, whenever the family is ready to exit,” Martin said. “Vince McMahon is currently 74 years old, going on 50.”

"We have a lot of options. We could continue on as we are now, with an enhancement of a tier," McMahon continued in his conference call. "We also have an option right now, there's no more better time to exercise the selling of our rights to all the majors who, quite frankly, all the majors are really clamoring for our content. So that could be a significant increase, obviously, in terms of revenue."

WWE's next pay-per-view, Super ShowDown, takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27. Check out the show's full card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

The company will then quickly turn around for the Elimination Chamber show on March 8. So far only one match has been confirmed — an Elimination Chamber match between Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Natalya and Asuka.

Finally WWE will host its biggest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania 36, on April 5. Here's the card for that show so far:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!