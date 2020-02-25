Edge's WWE Raw Return Spoiled by Arena Advertising

Edge hasn't been seen on WWE television since late January Randy Orton brutally attacked him on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Since then WWE has been slowly updating fans on his condition while Randy Orton continues to give half-hearted apologies in promos. WWE announced on this week's Raw that Edge's wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix would appear on Raw next week with an update, but fans then noticed that the Capital One Arena — the site of the March 9 Raw episode — was already promoting Edge's return. The 11-time world champion made his in-ring return back at the Royal Rumble nearly nine full years after his retirement.

Shortly after his Rumble return it was reported that the "Rated R Superstar" had signed a multi-year contract to work with WWE as a part-time wrestler.

@RajGiri_303 So Edges return has been leaked by capital one arena for March 9th in DC. Im going so kinda pumped lol pic.twitter.com/dJOFVB0m6Y — Cody #MaybeNextYear 2020 (@PrizeFighter97) February 25, 2020

As of this writing only two matches have been officially announced for WrestleMania 36 — WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. However all signs point to a few more Raw matches being added — Edge vs. Orton, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler and AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker.

Meanwhile the SmackDown side of the card is reportedly completely up in the air, as planned matches like Roman Reigns vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and John Cena vs. Elias have been scrapped.

The March 2 edition of Raw will be the only episode in-between Thursday's Super ShowDown event at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on March 8. WWE announced two matches for the show last night — AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade & Angel Garza.

Check out the full Super ShowDown card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Gauntlet Match)

