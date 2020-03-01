AEW Revolution: Nyla Rose Shows Off Awesome Deathstroke Inspired Gear

One of the instant favorites of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite's women's roster was Nyla Rose. Although Riho ended up taking the first victory and became the inaugural Women's World Champion for All Elite Wrestling, Rose has been hot on her heels for the past several weeks. This chase came to a head a couple of weeks back as Nyla Rose ended up defeating Riho in a huge struggle and earned her very first title with the company. But no one knows better than Nyla Rose that being a champion puts a huge target on your back for the next challenger to take their shot.

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event, Nyla Rose was slated to take on Kris Statlander (who has been carving out a niche for herself among the other women in the last few weeks) and Rose was ready to take on all kinds of challengers. With her first pay-per-view event as the defending Women's World Champion, Rose came out swinging with the help of a popular DC Comics mercenary.

Coming out to the ring decked out in orange and black gear inspired by DC Comics' Deathstroke, Rose channeled Slade Wilson to a deadly degree. Rose is one of the most powerful women on the extended roster, and this fierce visage channeling Deathstroke only made her more intimidating in her defending match.

The Champ Nyla Rose coming out in a Deathstroke Mask. pic.twitter.com/vU8St90kZL — 💀DeathMaster780💀 (@Deathmaster780) March 1, 2020

Although Nyla Rose has only been the AEW Women's World Champion for a couple of weeks now, she has already made a huge impact on the company as the face of their women's division. But that doesn't mean she can get comfortable as there are a ton of on-the-rise challengers who could challenge and take away this hard earned championship title at any given moment. Like Deathstroke, Rose is going to have to be on her toes at all times.

You can currently purchase the AEW Revolution event for $50 USD on pay-per-view services or with the B/R Live streaming app. The full card for the event breaks down as such, and be sure to check back in for future updates:

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

