Goldberg Says His Spear is Better Than Roman Reigns' Version

Both Goldberg and Roman Reigns have made the Spear a staple of their wrestling arsenal, and that will likely play a role in their upcoming WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 in April. However when asked to compare the two versions on The Bump this week, Goldberg argued that he has the superior move since Reigns' is too "theatrical." The 53-year-old became the second-oldest world champion in company history when he beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in just three minutes back at Super ShowDown, the same event where Reigns finally put away King Corbin by winning a Steel Cage match. The following night saw Reigns declare "I'm Next!" against Goldberg, setting up their Mania match.

"I can still deliver a spear a hell of a lot harder than he can. So, we're gonna see," Reigns said. "I don't spear to make contact. I spear to go through people, so there's a difference, you know. There's just a big difference. His is a little bit more theatrical and mine is all about delivering pain. So, I think that's the difference."

On the same episode, Goldberg addressed the critics who weren't fans of him taking the title from Wyatt.

"I'm Goldberg, I don't know how else to answer that," he said. "I'd love to see them do it at any age, let alone 53. I answered a phone call and I did whatever I could do to get ready in a short period of time and provide a little bit of Goldberg out there. Fortunately I was able to do it and I'm just looking forward to the next one because I get four weeks instead of three to prep for this one."

Before WrestleMania 36 arrives, WWE has one more pay-per-view this Sunday with Elimination Chamber. Check out the full card for the show below:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match)

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Other matches confirmed for WrestleMania include WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and Wyatt vs. John Cena.

