XFL Announces Seattle Dragons vs. LA Wildcats Game Will Take Place in Empty Stadium Due to Coronavirus

The XFL confirmed on Tuesday that the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Seattle Dragons on March 15 will take place without fans in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A statement from the league said the decision was made after Washington governor Jay Inslee announced a ban on large-scale events throughout the state of Washington.

"It is clear that our needs call for a more vigorous, comprehensive, aggressive position if we are going to slow the spread of this epidemic," Inslee said in a press release on Wednesday.



This could be a bad sign for Vince McMahon, who owns the XFL on top of running WWE. The promotion's biggest annual event of the year, WrestleMania, is scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium on April 5 in Tampa, Florida — a state that is currently in a state of emergency for public health because of the virus. WWE released a statement last week saying the event would go on as planned, but it was reported this week that Tampa city officials would meet with the mayor on Thursday to discuss possibly canceleing or postponing major events, including WrestleMania 36.

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," WWE's statement read. "We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.