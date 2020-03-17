WWE Monday Night Raw Fans Are Loving Becky Lynch's Truck Entrance

March 16th is a special episode of Monday Night Raw. Beyond the obvious major differences of moving the show to the Performance Center much like Fright Night Smackdown last weekend due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, but 3:16 is a celebration of Stone Cold Steve Austin. It seems like the Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch was ready for this, concerns or not, as she made her way to the performance center with a custom 18-wheeler truck. Featuring her face along with other details noting how she's "The Man," fans were taken aback by this literally big entrance.

In honor of Stone Cold Steve Austin's own truck shenanigans, Becky Lynch has set out to carve a name for herself. As she heads into the currently scheduled Wrestlemania 36 (which will also be held in the WWE Performance Center), Becky does have a major challenge in Shayna Baszler. But at the same time, it's her first real challenge since she had won the title in the first place.

She's since been trying to make a stamp on Raw with stunts like this, and it seems like fans are mixed on the whole affair now. While many love that she has a custom truck all to herself, there are just as many who are ready to see her potentially lose the title. But what do you think? Read on to see what fans are saying about Lynch's truck entrance this week and let us know your thoughts in the comments!