Triple H Announced for Tonight's NXT Commentary Team

For those who caught last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, you were undoubtedly greeted with the hilarious commentary provided by Triple H, who was hosting the night alongside Michael Cole. Not only did he provide some humorous and at times scathing commentary, but he also was up for pretty much anything, including taking on cameraman duties at one point during the show. Now he's bringing his act to NXT, as he will be hosting tonight's NXT action alongside Tom Phillips, and fans who loved what he did on SmackDown should prepare for another fantastic night of wrestling action. While we don't know the actual card for tonight's episode, it should be more than eventful thanks to the presence of Triple H.

On Smackdown Triple H took fun shots at Cole and what fans say about him online as well as shots at himself, including his perceived demotion. He then had fun with several stars throughout the night, including Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, followed by a stint on the camera. Who knows what he'll do tonight, but we are ready to find out.

Tonight's NXT will mainly be dealing with the fallout from last week's show, which was thrown into chaos thanks to the battle between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The place was a wreck after the show ended, and tonight will likely be no different, as we imagine they'll both be in the building at some point before the night is over.

We also expect to see Keith Lee, Undisputed ERA, Velveteen Dream, Tegan Knox, Dakota Kai, and more, either in action or at least addressing their future opponents. Some of those matches were set for TakeOver before WrestleMania, but that is not likely to happen now, so they should also address that at some point during the show.

You can find the official description of tonight's NXT below.

"WWE COO Triple H and Tom Phillips will host tonight’s edition of NXT. Don’t miss a second, starting at 8/7 C on USA Network."

Are you pumped for tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

