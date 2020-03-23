Watch: Jon Moxley Superkicks Renee Young, Steals Her Toilet Paper

Renee Young attempted to take part in the "Toilet Paper Challenge" over the weekend by trying to juggle a roll on ringette stick. But things didn't end so well as the WWE Backstage host was promptly superkicked by her husband Jon Moxley, who ran off with her toilet paper roll. By Monday afternoon the funny clip had more nearly 150,000 views on Instagram.

"Toilet paper challenge didn't go so well for me," Young wrote. "[Jon Moxley] wasn't having it."

Even though they now work for rival companies, Young has hopped on Twitter and reacted to Moxley's matches in AEW from time to time.

"As soon as we're both home and have a glass of wine, he has his Jack & Diet Coke and we just talk about wrestling," Young said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast when asked when it's like being married to the former WWE Champion. "I talk about what my day is like, what his day is like. It's an interesting time for all of wrestling. So I'm sure people would like to be flies on the wall of our room. There are some interesting conversations that have happened, that's for sure.

"When you're married to Jon Moxley, that man likes to talk about wrestling. Sometimes I need to cleanse my pallet like, 'Can we just put on This Is Us and not talk about wrestling for a minute? That would be great.' He's a big This Is Us fan. He is a layered man, he has many layers. There's much behind those crazy eyes."

"When you get married to me, you sign up that you're going to be under a fair amount of stress sometimes. Sometimes I'm going to come home and I just fell off the side of a mountain," Moxley said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. "Some days I'll come home and I'll be bludgeoned with barbed wire. That's just how I live my life."

Moxley captured the AEW World Championship back in late February at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view by beating Chris Jericho.

