WWE Offering WWE Network For Free

WWE put out a press release on Monday announcing that it would "unlock a vast portion of the WWE Network library" to wrestling fans for a limited time The release read, "Beginning today, WWE is pleased to unlock a vast portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content, including every WrestleMania in history, countless pay-per-view spectaculars, original documentaries and more, for a limited time.

"This unprecedented offering to WWE fans worldwide includes each epic installment to date of WrestleMania, plus, every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and groundbreaking originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions interview show, the recent five-episode hit, WWE Ruthless Aggression, and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series," the release continued.

On top of the pay-per-view library, the Network is also offering recent episodes of Raw and SmackDown and documentaries like A Future WWE: The FCW Story and WWE Untold.

The statement clarified that the upcoming WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view will still only be available for WWE Network subscribers.

"Now, in the lead-up to The Show of Shows, you can relive classic matches, re-experience sports-entertainment's defining moments and celebrate WWE's greatest Superstars, past and present. Just create your account and stream on your favorite device," the release read.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WWE will reportedly pre-tape this year's WrestleMania this week in front of no audience at the WWE Performance Center (along with a few other locations). The show will air on both April 4 and April 5.

Here's the card for the show as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.