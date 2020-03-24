WWE WrestleMania 36: A Women's Match Will Reportedly Main Event Night One

With WrestleMania 36 now taking place over the span of two nights (April 4 and April 5), WWE has to make the decision on which match should be the main event of each night. WWE seemingly had the two cards divided up evenly with one world championship match per night, but WWE.com official match card doesn't determine which show will take place on which night as of Tuesday. According to insider @WrestleVotes, one idea WWE has in mind is to have one of the women's championship matches be the main event of night one, which narrows the field down to Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler or NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair.

They also mentioned that the show will likely end up with 16 total matches (matching last year's total) with eight per night.

Talked with a source who said don’t be surprised to see a women’s match (Becky v Baszler) as the “main event” on the Saturday portion of WrestleMania. Lineup is being worked on now, upwards of 16 total matches. Likely 8 per show. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 24, 2020

As for the other shows that were supposed to take place during WrestleMania weekend, the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony has reported been bumped to SummerSlam weekend, while NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay has been scrapped altogether. The matches that were planned for that show will air on episodes of NXT starting on April 1, according to an announcement from WWE on Tuesday.

Here's the card as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day or The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.