Stephanie McMahon Lists All The Ways WWE Is Combating the Coronavirus Pandemic

Like many businesses, the WWE has been severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United States. All of the promotions's live events have either been canceled or rescheduled in recent weeks, Raw and SmackDown have both been moved to the WWE Performance Center and WrestleMania 36 has been taken away from the 80,000-plus seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and moved to the PC in Orlando, where it will air as a pre-taped event on April 4 and 5 in front of no audience. Despite all of the changes, the company has still received some criticism with continuing with its weekly wrestling product despite the pandemic. On Thursday WWE's chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with Variety about all of the steps WWE is taking to keep wrestlers from getting sick.

"At a typical event, talent are milling about, they're at catering or wherever when they're not actually in part of the show," McMahon explained. "That's now allowed now. There's extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you're a talent, a crew member, or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave."

"If you've been out of the country or been in touch or in contact with anybody who's been out of the country you're not allowed in the facility," McMahon continued. "We're taking every precaution we can. It's also why you don't see talent or anyone else in the audience. We really are adhering to all the guidelines that we can to maintain the health and safety of our crew and our performers."

McMahon also added that the company is asking fans not to travel outside of Orlando during tapings.

Earlier this week it was reported that both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke have been placed under quarantine, though neither have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Here's the WrestleMania 36 card as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day or The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.