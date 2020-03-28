Wrestling Fans React To WWE Continuing Build For Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg

It has been quite a 24 hours in the wrestling world. On Thursday night, it was revealed that Roman Reigns will not be competing at this year's WrestleMania due to concerns over his health during the current coronavirus pandemic. This has caused a real last minute change to WrestleMania, which was being taped this week in Orlando. All of the sudden, one of the top advertised matches for the show (the WWE Universal Title Match, at that) will not be happening. However, if you thought you'd get some answers during WWE SmackDown on Friday night, you'd be mistaken.

Nothing about the pre-taped show was changed whatsoever. WWE continued to push the Goldberg vs. Reigns match for WrestleMania. WWE aired the WrestleMania 32 match between Triple H and Roman Reigns to promote the now cancelled match (yes, that's the same show ESPN is showing on Sunday night), and they also included a backstage interview with Triple H talking about Roman and Goldberg's chances in the now cancelled match.

WWE fans were quick to comment on social media about the seemingly absurd lapse in continuity. You can check out some of the reactions below.