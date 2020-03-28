WWE WrestleMania 36: Updated Card (As Far As We Know)

Over the last couple of days, WWE has continued to see its WrestleMania card shaken up by outside elements. We've had numerous stars removed from the show due to illness health concerns, as well as others decide against working the show in the interest of their own health (Roman Reigns the notable example). We know that most of, if not all of, WrestleMania was taped this week in the Orlando area, but the results of the tapings have been kept largely under wraps. However, some word has leaked out at least on what some of the matches have been changed to due to the ongoing circumstance.

WrestleMania 36 will stream on the WWE Network this coming Saturday and Sunday nights at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. As far as we know, this is the updated card. However, it's certainly possible that other matches have been changed beyond what we are aware of here.

As best we can tell from reports, this is the updated WWE WrestleMania 36 card:

WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Universal Championship Match

Bill Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

Bill Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman (Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg) NXT Women's Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair WWE RAW Women's Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

(Changed from Garza and Andrade vs. The Street Profits)

The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory (Changed from Garza and Andrade vs. The Street Profits) WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

John Morrison (c) vs. One of The Usos

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)

John Morrison (c) vs. One of The Usos (Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz) WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Host: Rob Gronkowski

Which match at WrestleMania 36 are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.