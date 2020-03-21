WWE SmackDown: Rob Gronkowski Debuts, Sets up Corbin vs Elias at WrestleMania

One of tonight's biggest attractions was the debut of Rob Gronkowski, who made waves last week when he announced that not only would he be hosting WrestleMania 36 but had also signed with WWE. The former NFL superstar made his big debut tonight, coming out with his own merchandise (a Gronk shirt), theme music, and entrance graphics, and after all was said and done he hit the ring for a program set up with Baron Corbin for WrestleMania.

Gronk was first introduced by his friend Mojo Rawley, and the two were hyped in the ring. They were then interrupted by Corbin, who flung a few insults Gronk's way.

After that Corbin was interrupted by Elias, and once all of them were in the ring they managed to set up Corbin for a fall as Mojo got on the ground and Gronk pushed Corbin over him, knocking his legs out from under him.

And now, a moment with Television's Gronk. pic.twitter.com/tRrfVjba2I — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) March 21, 2020

Corbin was pretty upset about the whole thing, and we can imagine why. You can see how some of this played out in the video above.

The two seem destined for a match at WrestleMania 36, and we are definitely interested to see how it all plays out.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Rob Gronkowski rolls into Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Goldberg sign the dotted line on their Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania, and The Miz & John Morrison battle Heavy Machinery."

Here's what's on deck for SmackDown.

Roman Reigns Goldberg Contract Signing

Rob Gronkowski Makes First WWE Appearance

The Miz and Morrison vs Heavy Machinery

What have you thought of tonight's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

