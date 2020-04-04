NXT's Johnny Gargano Addresses Canceled WrestleMania TakeOver

✖

This year's WrestleMania is certainly going to be a different beast compared to previous years, but that doesn't just go for the big show itself. Wrestling fans know that WrestleMania weekend is home to several other events and the last few years that has included an NXT TakeOver event the night before. This year is going to be a two night WrestleMania with no NXT TakeOver, as the bigger matches set for that night will instead take place on the Wednesday editions of NXT, including a final battle between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa next week. Gargano recently addressed not having their match on a TakeOver this year on social media, where he also said he will be feeling the same thing he's felt for the past two WrestleMania TakeOvers.

Gargano posted two photos of himself, and both are of him in previous WrestleMania TakeOvers as the winner. Gargano sees that happening once more come next week, even if it doesn't happen right before WrestleMania.

"Today was TakeOver. We obviously had different plans for this weekend (especially today for me).. but we will make the best of it.

This Wednesday may not be what I envisioned, but this year the result will be the same as the past 2 TakeOvers on #WrestleMania Weekend.

HAPPINESS."

We'll have to see if his prediction comes true next Wednesday, but in the meantime, you can check out the full WrestleMania 36 card below.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro (Kickoff Show)

WrestleMania will air on the WWE Network on both Saturday and Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

