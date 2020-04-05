Watch: Braun Strowman Cuts His First Promo After Winning the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman captured his first world championship on Saturday night by beating Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. The WWE Hall of Famer opened the match with four consecutive Spears, only for Strowman to kick out, hit four Running Powerslams and win the championship in just over two minutes. As of last week Strowman wasn't even booked to compete at WrestleMania, but after Roman Reigns backed out of working the show due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE swapped Strowman in at the last minute with no storyline and only one mention on the Friday Night SmackDown episode a night before the Mania aired.

Strowman cut his first promo as champion backstage, where he celebrated his victory.

"Honestly, hearing that in my head right now, I don't even believe it's real," Strowman said. "This is something that so many people have told me that I would never achieve. So many people told me that I didn't deserve to because of what I've been through in life and things like that. But this is proof right here that no matter what, if you work your butt off for something you believe in and dream, you can achieve anything. Right here is proof that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it."

He then took to Twitter where he thanked Goldberg for the win.

With the win, Strowman became a Triple Crown Champion in under a full year by winning the Universal, Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Championships. He won the Raw tag titles alongside Seth Rollins back in August, then beat Shinsuke Nakamura for the IC title back in January. Up until Saturday night, he hadn't competed in a match since losing the title to Sami Zayn in a three-on-one handicap match at Elimination Chamber in early March.

Here are the full results from Night One.

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

And here's the lineup for Night Two, which will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)

