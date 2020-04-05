Mick Foley Wants to Fight The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 37

✖

As WWE fans continued to rave about the awesomeness of The Undertaker and AJ Styles' Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night, one of Taker's old rivals stepped up and said he wanted in on the action. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter with a somewhat sarcastic video with a request for Vince McMahon — if he could be in a Boneyard match next year?

"Mr. McMahon? May I please be in next year's Boneyard Match at WrestleMania?" Foley said, posting the video by writing that it was an urgent appeal.

The three-time WWE Champion gave the match itself a glowing review.

The match saw Undertaker return to his "American Badass" gimmick and take down Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and a gang of hooded druids before chokeslamming Styles off a roof and bury him in an open grave (which he poked his hand out of to indicate he'll be back).

Throughout their careers Foley and Undertaker battled in every kind of match from a Boiler Room Brawl to a Hell in a Cell Match, the last of which infamously seriously injured Foley. Though he's more mobile that he used to be thanks to a number of surgeries, the 54-year-old hasn't wrestled since the 2012 Royal Rumble match.

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 36 Night One below:

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

And here's the lineup for Night 2, which will air at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

