WWE's Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and More Star in Quibi's Fight Like A Girl Trailer

WWE and NXT superstars are used to entertaining thousands of people with their athletic skills in the ring and their charisma and personality on the microphone, and now some of your favorites are helping bring those skills to others in Quibi's new WWE series Fight Like a Girl. As you can see in the first trailer above, Fight Like a Girl will have one of several WWE superstars paired with a young woman who is struggling with a personal issue that she feels is holding her back, and stars like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, and more will help them overcome those obstacles and become tougher, stronger, and healthier versions of themselves.

Every superstar has had to overcome personal setbacks throughout their careers, and now they are looking to help others do the same and learn from their own life journeys. Over the course of 10 weeks, a mix of training and encouragement will take each woman on a journey to finding out who they want to be, and they will ultimately walk down to the ring and show off their new and improved selves.

Whether it's self-confidence, strength, courage, or just to love themselves, each journey will be different, and you can check out the trailer for what is in store above.

(Photo: Quibi)

You can also check out the first poster for the new series below.

The series will feature Sasha Banks, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Natalya, and you can find the official description for Fight Like a Girl below.

(Photo: Quibi)

"In each episode of Fight Like a Girl, Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out."

Fight Like a Girl hits Quibi on April 13th.

Are you excited for Fight Like a Girl? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode we review the new MCU Release dates due to Coronavirus delays, and breakdown the bizarre events of WWE Wrestlemania 36! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.