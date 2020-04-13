Hulk Hogan Responds to Ronda Rousey's Recent Controversial Comments

Ronda Rousey found herself back in the middle of the wrestling world last week when she made some incendiary comments both in an interview with Steve-O and on social media. The whole thing started while she was talking with the former Jackass star, revealing "ungrateful fans" were the reason why she had no plans on returning to WWE on a full-time basis.

"So it's just like ... what am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me?" Rousey said. "I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there ... but, at the end of the day, I was just like, 'F— these fans, dude.'"

She then took things a step further by bringing up the old argument of pro wrestling being "fake" when held up against mixed martial arts.

But Rousey wasn't done. She then took to Twitter and quoted an often-mocked Hulk Hogan tweet about "marks working themselves into a shoot."

Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks pic.twitter.com/hoif5DEGM8 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 12, 2020

Hogan, who may or may not be in on the joke, noticed the comment and came out in support of Rousey.

"Wow that's how I need to wake up every morning instead of coffee, marks always work themselves into a shoot especially when they are in the ring ,truer words have never been spoken, yo Travis love u guys. HH," Hogan wrote in the comment section of Rousey's Instagram post.

Rousey's comments caught quite a bit of flack from the WWE locker room, most notably from Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.

I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeBitch — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 11, 2020

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020

