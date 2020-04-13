The Undertaker Reveals If He Thinks Tiger King's Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband

✖

In the wake of the wildly popular Tiger King documentary hitting Netflix in late March, viewers around the world have been giving their two cents on one of the show's unsolved mysteries — did Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, murder her second husband Don Lewis. Lewis disappeared in August 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002, though the case remains open as of 2020. In a rare out-of-character interview with Nine Line Apparel, WWE legend The Undertaker gave his two cents on the matter, believing the common theory that Baskin had murdered Lewis.

"Yeah, yeah she chopped him up and fed him to the tigers. I'm sure," Taker said.

Did Carole Baskin kill her husband? The Undertaker: “Yeah, she killed him ... she chopped him up and fed him to the tigers. I’m sure.” pic.twitter.com/uLwnqyaMeb — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 13, 2020

During the same interview, "The Deadman" discussed his recent Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He said that he would be willing to do another cinematic match like that again, but only if the right people were involved.

"Because that one was so successful it lends to that, but not to give myself a pat on the back, you gotta have the right players to do that," Undertaker said. "Guys that really understand their characters and really still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business. I think more guys kind of lean that way now. Where for me that put me right back in my wheelhouse and AJ can work with a broom handle and put a four star match on."

He also had high praise for the other cinematic match of the event, John Cena and Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House match.

"It was different. To me, it was entertaining, it made you think," Undertaker said. "And it puts you in that state like, 'okay, where are they going and what are they going to do?' Again, I think for the circumstances, I thought it worked. Can I give you all the nuances of it? No, because I wasn't there and I don't know. I don't know what the whole psychology of it was."

"Definitely not traditional. I don't know if you'll ever see another one or if you do. It would be it would probably different," he added. "But I don't know, man. You know, sometimes you got to make chicken salad out of chicken s—."

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.