Hulk Hogan's Latest Photo of His Wife Causes Controversy

Hulk Hogan has sparked his fair share of controversy on social media, especially over the past several weeks. But his latest incident came this weekend when he posted a seemingly innocent photo of his wife, Jennifer McDaniel, jumping up in the air on a beach. But, as many people on Twitter pointed out, this was taken while Florida is still under a state-wide "stay at home" order, and certain people within the state have been deliberately ignoring the order by going to the beach.

"My wife Jennifer 'Mrs.Hogan' jumping for joy that she's back on the beach brother ' Rideordie/life partner/honest positive/real/love4LifeHH," Hogan wrote.

My wife Jennifer”Mrs.Hogan”jumping for joy that she’s back on the beach brother “ Rideordie/life partner/honest positive/real/love4LifeHH pic.twitter.com/hF6xGIr2tj — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 18, 2020

"The beaches are still extremely dangerous. Not such a good idea to reopen them yet. The virus is still really bad. Please stay safe," one fan wrote.

"Not a good look brother. Everyone should be staying home right now," wrote another.

"The Hulkster" then tried to explain the situation.

For the people that don’t know or are just haters,that is my private beach that I bought and no one else is allowed one love one God4LifeafterLifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 18, 2020

Back in early April Hogan took to Instagram with the idea that a vaccine for the coronavirus, which has killed more than 160,000 people globally so far, shouldn't be made.

"You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church," Hogan wrote. "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus."

He also responded to comments Ronda Rousey made about pro wrestling being fake, which he surprisingly sided with.

"Wow that's how I need to wake up every morning instead of coffee, marks always work themselves into a shoot especially when they are in the ring ,truer words have never been spoken, yo Travis love u guys. HH," Hogan wrote in the comment section of Rousey's Instagram post.

