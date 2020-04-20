Report: Here's Which Released Superstar WWE Might Bring Back First

✖

Mere days after WWE released more than 30 active wrestlers from its roster, a report dropped via Ryan Satin on Twitter that one of the released wrestlers might be appearing on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. Speculation ran rampant after that, with some fans thinking it could be tied to an announcement Maria Kanellis teased earlier in the day or Drake Maverick given he's sticking around to compete in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

So far the only official announcements for this week's Raw are three Money in the Bank qualifying matches — Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Apollo Crews vs. MVP and Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory — and a follow-up to Seth Rollins' attack on Drew McIntyre from last week

Hearing it’s possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 20, 2020

Shortly after Satin's tweet, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp dropped a report that, while she might not be the person who appears on Raw tonight, Sarah Logan could be on her way back soon.

"Speculation among the locker room is that Sarah Logan is expected to be back with the company in some capacity in the near future, if she isn't already," Sapp wrote via Fightful Select. "As with the case with anyone getting fired, there will be plenty of unhappy people, but we've heard numerous people loudly went to bat for her."

Logan, who worked on the independent scene as Crazy Mary Dobson, first signed a developmental contract with WWE in October 2016. Her time in NXT was fairly short-lived, and in November 2017 she arrived on the Raw roster with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan as the Riott Squad.

In real life she's married to Erik (fka Raymond Rowe) of the Viking Raiders, both of whom avoided getting cut last week.

Logan posted her reaction to her sudden departure on Instagram. It's worth noting her Twitter account has been deleted.

View this post on Instagram With my whole heart. Thank you. A post shared by Sarah Rowe (@sarahrowe) on Apr 15, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT

Logan's last appearance on Raw featured her seemingly getting her arm broken by Shayna Baszler last week. She had not won a match on WWE television (excluding Main Event) since July 2018.

