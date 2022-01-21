7 Reasons Why WWE 2K22 Could Be a Success

WWE 2K22 is not too far away these days, as the game will release this March after skipping a year and receiving a major overhaul. Today 2K gave fans a new trailer, new looks at superstars, the official cover, and some details about the Rey Mysterio 2K Showcase mode, and with all of that in mind there is plenty of reason to get excited that 2K22 will deliver the goods after a long weight and a rather bumpy road. From new visuals and controls to smart decisions on gameplay and new modes, it’s looking like 2K22 has what it takes to be a success, and you can check out our seven reasons why it will be starting on the next slide.

Now, we obviously still have some questions. We have yet to see much on the multiplayer side of things, and that was an often criticized issue with the previous game. We are also still waiting to see more actual match gameplay, though the newest trailer did give us more footage in that regard. We also don’t know the full roster yet, and fans are curious, especially after WWE released so many wrestlers that were undoubtedly going to be featured in the game last year. That goes for future DLC too, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Despite those questions, there is way more to be excited about at the moment, and you can find our top 7 reasons why starting on the next slide. You can also find the official description for the Deluxe edition below.

“• The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE SuperCard content** (included in-box for physical copies only). Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***; Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack.”

New and Improved Graphics

One of the first things you’ll notice is the improved graphics, both in the trailers and the still images. Some of the superstars in WWE 2K20 looked great (while others looked not so great), but even the best-looking characters in WWE 2K20 don’t hold a candle to 2K22 so far.

Some of the standouts thus far revealed include Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, John Cena, Shotzi, The Rock, Goldberg, The Street Profits, Sheamus, Cesaro, and of course Rey Mysterio, and hopefully, we’ll get a deeper dive into how they look in action during gameplay soon. That said, the visuals already look like a big step forward, especially on next-generation hardware.

My GM Mode

One of the most requested features over the last several editions of the WWE 2K series has been GM Mode. Sure the previous games had Universe Mode, which let you set up nightly matches and build your roster, but it still felt limiting and not nearly as in-depth and fun as a true GM Mode.

WWE 2K22 is coming with a full GM Mode right off the bat, so while you can still build out your rosters and your shows, you’ll also have to factor in the cost of certain superstars as well as their style of wrestling, what role they currently have assigned, Pop value, and more.

Plus, it allows fans to take part in a yearly tradition in WWE, but we’ll get to that in a second.

My Faction Mode

Most WWE fans love to play armchair booker when it comes to their favorite promotion, and they’ll be able to do some of that in the My GM and Universe Mode, but 2K is also introducing a new way to book some dream matches with their MyFaction mode, which is a franchise first.

MyFaction mode lets you build your own legendary faction, assembling your dream lineup of superstars and then managing and upgrading them along the way through weekly events and updates. Do you want to build your own Four Horsemen? Feel free. Build a new and improved L.W.O? Go ahead. Rebuild Evolution with an all-women’s lineup? Get to it. The options are endless, and I already have several ideas that I can’t wait to give a try.

Limited VC

One of the more common complaints regarding 2K’s popular NBA 2K franchise is the heavy presence of Virtual Currency (VC). It’s everywhere in NBA 2K22 and the last few releases, so obviously, fans were worried that WWE 2K22 would follow suit. During an early preview of the game, however, 2K put that fear to rest and revealed VC will only be used in one mode.

VC will only be featured in the new MyFaction mode, and any item that is purchasable with VC will also be available to unlock through gameplay. The designers also said that VC will offer no competitive advantage and will not lead to a pay-to-win situation. If it can follow through with that promise, many a fan will be quite happy.

Reworked Control Scheme

WWE 2K22 also introduces an overhauled control scheme, taking things even further than the rework they received in 2K20. There are some big changes, mostly regarding the systems of attacking, pins, finishers, and signature moves. There are now Light Attacks and Heavy Atttacks attached to the face buttons, and you now tap the right stick to pin.

They’ve also shaken up the Finisher and Signature moves. Finishers, Signatures, Paybacks, and Submissions are now attached to a different combination of Right Trigger and a Face Button. RT + A is a Finisher, while RT + X is a Signature. RT + Y is a Payback, and RT + B is a Submission. You can check out an in-depth breakdown right here.

WWE Draft

While GM Mode was often requested, the other major requests from fans of the WWE 2K franchise was the ability to play through your own WWE Draft, and thankfully we are finally getting that in 2K22. You can now set up your own brand split and go through a complete draft, building your dream roster pick by pick and accounting for things like style, cost, and more.

Now 2K22 can have its own yearly tradition, and even if the brands unite once more later on, you can still assemble a Raw and SmackDown of your own in the game.

Rey Mysterio 2K Showcase

While Rey Mysterio is WWE 2K22’s cover star, he is also the star of the newest 2K Showcase, and that means the fan-favorite mode will spotlight different legendary moments and matches throughout his 20 year WWE career. Mysterio has had an absurd number of great matches and iconic moments during his tenure with WWE, and when you add in his WCW run, this should easily be one of the better showcases in the franchise.

Matches like Rey vs Eddie Guerrero at Haloween Havoc and SummerSlam, Rey vs Kurt Angle, Rey vs Chris Jericho, Rey vs Dean Malenko, Rey vs Shawn Michaels, and then all of the recent matches alongside his son Dominik are ones we would like to see featured, and hopefully we will.