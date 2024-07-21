ABC Become Three-Time TNA Tag Team Champions at Slammiversary

With about every championship on the line at TNA Slammiversary, at least one set was bound to change hands at some point. The first title change of the night happened during the tag team championship match where ABC enacted their rematch clause against The System’s Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. Ace Austin and Chris Bey looked to earn their third set of TNA Tag Team Championships but it wasn’t going to be easy, especially if Alisha Edwards had a say in how things went.

There was a lot of even back and forth during the match, so much so it seemed like a winner may never be crowned. Fortunately, they didn’t wrestle into the wee hours of the morning as ABC made quick use of a distraction after Bey accidentally hit Alisha with the cutter. There were a few nod to the Hart family during the match as they are in Canada, and their pink gear certainly paid homage to their legacy as well. After they hit a double cutter and the Art of Finesse and The Fold, it spelled the end for The System as Austin pinned Myers to win the gold yet again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The last time the duo held the titles was back in March where they dropped them to The System. They have been working to earn their title shot ever since, even going up against one another at one point. Prior to that, they were on a very underrated run in TNA, holding the title for five months last year, dropping them at Slammiversary to Subculture. They certainly had a comeback year, to say the least.

With TNA in a working relationship with WWE now, it certainly opens the gates for them to take on fresh tag teams on every brand. Both Jordynne Grace, the current Knockouts Champion, and Anthem Sports executives are hopeful to see WWE and TNA coexist during the same weekend, with Grace hoping for a Worlds Collide event. Austin re-signed with the company earlier this year, so there’s definitely time for things to brew in the meantime.

TNA Slammiversary 2024 Card

TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance

TNA World Championship Six-Man Eliminator: Moose (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Joe Hendry

Jake Something vs. Mike Santana

X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Matt Hardy vs. JDC

Digital Media/International Heavyweight Championships: AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO

TNA World Tag Team Championships: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, Wes Lee) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, Myles Borne)

KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Spitfire

Four-way Knockouts Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Faby Apache

