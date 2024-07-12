Anthem Sports Exec Reveals Goals for TNA and WWE’s Partnership

2024 has already been an incredible year in professional wrestling as the phrase “never say never” rings especially true now more than ever. AEW has announced a new partnership with several promotions for a new joint show coming next year while WWE has stepped outside of its bubble to work with promotions all over the world like Marigold, TNA, and NOAH. Currently the most prosperous of the bunch appears to be TNA because they have now had several talent exchanges and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon. Following several NXT stars appearing at recent TNA tapings, talent crossed over to the NXT brand to further storylines and possibly create new ones.

Several top stars in WWE have made it obvious that they would like to be part of the crossover festivities, including former TNA stars. While WWE doesn’t currently have an event like AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door, TNA does and it’s Multiverse United. When it was announced two years ago, the company had been working with NJPW and that was still the case last year. With them officially entering a relationship with WWE, it remains to be seen if bridges will be burned, but WWE involved in the Multiverse certainly presents interesting possibilities.

A Joint TNA x WWE Show

Company logos for ‘TNA’ and ‘WWE’.

Rob Kligman, the Chief Revenue Officer of Anthem Sports (TNA’s partner), opened up about goals he’d like to see come to fruition in the newfound partnership. “That I don’t know yet [if TNA and WWE will collaborate WrestleMania weekend]. I think, again, the way I look at the organization and how I look at building a business is its crawl, walk, run. It’s taking those small steps and doing them really right the first time and then mature and get to the second step and get to the next step. That’s an ultimate goal and that would be amazing. I think there’s an opportunity for potentially maybe doing events in the same weekend.

Finding a way to do something where we parallel the opportunity for fans to gather around and see content where they wanna see it at their time and that could be an event weekend that parallels TNA and WWE at some point. You just never know. But, obviously, WrestleMania is the ultimate. There is no such thing that’s even bigger than that but, I think the opportunity that could exist to be part of WrestleMania would be an ultimate goal” (h/t: POST Wrestling).

