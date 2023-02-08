AEW: Adam Cole Reveals How Bryan Danielson Helped Him During Injury

Adam Cole is back, bay bay. The Panama City Playboy returned to All Elite Wrestling on the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, ending a months-long absence from live programming. Cole went down with a concussion in his IWGP World Title match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door and has been out of action since. During his time away from the company, reports circulated that Cole's injury could force him into retirement. While he has yet to lace up his boots again, all eyes are on AEW Revolution as the likely site for Cole's in-ring return.

Fortunately for Cole, his circumstance was not unique, as many wrestlers have gone through head injuries and have come out the other side perfectly healthy. Among those is AEW star Bryan Danielson, who was forced to stay away from the ring for two years due to his history with concussions. Despite his initial retirement, Danielson was able to get medically cleared and has been an active talent in the professional wrestling industry since.

"I briefly talked to [Danielson], and he obviously has a ton of information regarding that entire process," Cole said on Wrestling Observer Radio. "He was very helpful, very giving with information, just wanted to make sure that I was doing some of the right things to get back and feel healthy. He was great."

Cole noted that Danielson coming out of retirement in 2018 and subsequently performing at peak levels helped get him through his recovery process.

"That was incredibly motivating," Cole said. "Obviously there's some similarities [with our injuries], but they were also very different, all at the same time. It was motivating to me to think [that] he was told, 'You are not gonna step into a ring again. It's just not gonna happen.' Then Bryan did everything he possibly could to get to a point where now a bunch of doctors are saying, 'Yeah, you're good to go. You're ready to go.' He's proven that now, week after week, just having absolutely incredible matches."

Cole has not appeared live on AEW programming since his return promo on the January 11th AEW Dynamite, but he has shown face in a series of pre-recorded segments. As mentioned, all signs indicate that Cole will wrestle at March's AEW Revolution but there is no word on who his opponent will be.