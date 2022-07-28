Two Injured AEW Stars Confirmed to Return Next Week

AEW confirmed that two of its injured stars are finally returning to television on next week's AEW Dynamite. The company announced just before the main event that The Undisputed Elite will be making its return to television, including Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. The latter has been off TV since June to heal from a couple of nagging injuries, while Cole suffered a serious concussion during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Forbidden Door and has been off TV ever since.

The announcement came right before Bryan Danielson's return to the ring for the first time since going down with an injury at Double or Nothing. Stay tuned for more updates on AEW's injury report as they become available!