AEW: Adam Page Says He's Tired of Superhero Movies, Which Gets a Response From CM Punk

AEW World Champion Adam "Hangman" Page admitted in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp this week that he's not a fan of the superhero movie craze currently dominating movie theaters. He explained, "No, not at all. Please forgive me if this annoys you or pisses you off. I'm tired of this superhero stuff, man. Every movie's a superhero movie these days. If you like it, hey, that's cool. I'm glad. You're probably having a ball these past twenty years. But damn. I just want to go see something original that ain't about flying around and s—."

Page mentioned he had seen Deadpool and had fallen asleep during one of the Thor films. He continued, "...I'm tired of the superhero stuff. I feel like those big blockbusters that used to come out in the day about anything, just random stuff, they don't happen any more. 'Cause it's all superheroes now."

This prompted a response from CM Punk, an outspoken superhero fan and former Marvel Comics writer. After having the link sent to him, he sent back an image of himself listening to "No Vaseline" by Ice Cube.

Speaking of comics, Punk was asked about the possibility of writing another comic in the future during his recent interview with ComicBook. Punk will challenge Hangman for the AEW World Championship this Sunday at Double or Nothing.

"I'll have a nervous breakdown if I have to write a comic book while juggling all these other projects I'm doing," Punk said. "But yeah, there's always ideas. I always talk publicly about writing for a Punisher story. But I think the brilliant thing about my stuff for comics was they approach me when they have an idea and they go, 'Hey, we want you to write Drax,' and that's, it's not a book I ever thought [of]. I don't have ideas for Drax. But then when you're presented with an opportunity, it gets the wheels turning and the juices start flowing. They did the same thing with Shang-Chi. They're like, 'Hey, we're doing a Shang-Chi one-shot and we think you're perfect for this,' and I was like, 'Of course.'

"So I like in that context where they can come to me with different stuff and it's not necessarily anything that I ever thought that I would be in a position to do, and to me that's when the creativity really kind of kicks in. I think anybody can be like, 'Yeah, I have this one story in my head and it's Punisher,' or, 'I really want to write a Batman story.' That's easy. But when they come to you and they're like, 'Hey, we're going to, can you do a Ra's al Ghul one-shot?' You'd be like, 'What? Oh man, I never thought of that,' and you'd be surprised what your imagination can do," he added.