AEW Addresses Xbox Game Pass Rumor for AEW: Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever got people talking yesterday after rumors of the anticpated first game from All Elite Wrestling stated that the game would be part of Xbox Game Pass, and now AEW has addressed it. In a new tweet from AEWGames, AEW stated that they don't anticipate Fight Forever being a part of any monthly gaming subscription services and that physical and online retailers will still be the delivery method for the game. There's still no ironclad release date for the game, though it is expected in 2023. You can find AEWGames' official post below.

The initial report said the game would be available on Game Pass on Day 1 of its eventual release, and if it did surface there it would be the first licensed wrestling game to be on the service. In their tweet, AEWGames addressed the rumor and also revealed when a new update would be shared, which will be at Full Gear.

This also seems like a good time to share that we don't anticipate #AEWFightForever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services.



AEW: Fight Forever will be available in store at your favorite retailers or online. Reserve your copy today at: https://t.co/Nv3IuMVxiN — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 8, 2022

In the tweet, AEWGames wrote "The internet is buzzing about #AEWFightForever but @AEWGames is THE OFFICIAL source for all news and info related to #AEWFightForever. Hang tight for a new, exclusive AEW: Fight Forever update next Saturday, Nov. 19 during #AEWFullGear!"

Full Gear takes place on November 19th, so hopefully, we can get a new trailer or better yet a firm release date on the game. We also might get some new cover art revealed, as CM Punk was front and center on the original cover and he doesn't seem to be a part of the company for much longer according to recent reports.

In the original announcement, Kenny Omega spoke about his goals for this project. "One of the first things I did after signing with AEW was to ask Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever," Omega said. "Well, we just landed the perfect finisher by partnering with global publishing and distribution powerhouse THQ Nordic for AEW: Fight Forever. The THQ brand has long been synonymous with wrestling games – there is simply no more qualified partner to bring AEW: Fight Forever to the millions of wrestling fans the world over."

"Kenny's incredible vision for AEW: Fight Forever is informed by his wrestling pedigree both inside the ring and on the controller," said Executive Producer Reinhard Pollice, THQ Nordic. "Combine that vision with YUKES' unparalleled wrestling game development history is resulting in an AEW experience that draws heavily on the arcade feel that first won wrestling gamer hearts more than two decades ago."

AEW: Fight Forever is slated to hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series x/s, and Nintendo Switch, though the game doesn't have an official release date yet.

What do you think of AEW: Fight Forever so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T PWInsider