AEW All Out: Jade Cargill Survives Tough Challenge From Athena to Retain TBS Championship

Jade Cargill retained her TBS Championship after a tough battle with challenger Athena. The match came down to the interference of the Baddies, coupled with Cargill's sheer power. It was Cargill's best match in AEW to date and further establishes her as a dominant champion.

The match started with both Athena and Jade Cargill in dueling comic-inspired gear. Athena came out in gear inspired by Khonshu from Moon Knight while Cargill busted through a wall as She-Hulk. Athena picked up an early O-Face on Cargill, but the Baddies interfered and pulled Athena off before she could pick up the pin. While Athena drop kicked Leila Grey out of the picture, Kiera Hogan managed to avoid getting kicked out, which proved to be a difference maker later in the match. The rest of the match, Athena seemed to counter Cargill's power moves and even landed a few nearfalls, but when Hogan grabbed Athena as she set up for another O-Face, it pushed Athena just a bit too far. Athena kicked Hogan in the face, but the momentary distraction gave Cargill time to recovery. One big kick and a Jaded later and the match was over.

While the finish was clearly on Cargill's side, the continued interference of the Baddies could set up justification for a rematch between Athena and Cargill. If not, Cargill is quickly running out of challengers in the AEW women's division, especially with Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander both out with injuries.

