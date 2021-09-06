AEW's Britt Baker Retains Women's World Championship at All Out

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view was loaded with Championship bouts, and one of the biggest of the night was AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander. The two have been going at it for a while now, and tonight it was time to take their battle to the ring with the gold on the line. The bell hit and they locked up, with Statlander countering a bit and Baker pulling her hair. Baker hit a Sunset Flip but Statlander rolled through and they broke up a bit.

Statlander booped Baker and Baker wasn't very happy about it, and then Statlander made it to the top rope but Baker caught her and slammed Statlander's head to the. mat hard with a NeckBreaker. Then Orange Cassidy got between Rebel and Hayter and Statlander, but soon Baker capitalized and took Statlander's head and drove her face into the ring apron.

Baker went to work on Statlander's neck and back with elbow strikes, and then went for a hold but Statlander broke free and hit Baker with repeated forearms and chops. Statlander then hit a running elbow strike and a knee strike, but Baker countered for some space, though Statlander knocked her back and hit an Inside Hook Falcon Arrow.

She then slammed Baker down again but missed the Lariat and Baker almost got the three count twice in a row, but Statlander kicked out. Baker hit a superkick but when she went for another one Statlander caught her and hit her own, and then went for the Big Bang Theory but Baker rolled her up for 2.

Then Baker attacked again and it dazed Statlander, but she recovered, took Baker to the top turnbuckle, and lifted Baker into a slam to the mat. Baker went for the lockjaw abut didn't get it all, getting a crossfire instead, but Baker was lifted up on Statlander's shoulders and slammed hard to the mat. A scissor kick got just about a 3 count, but Baker kicked out.

Baker sent Statlander out of the ring and then Baker attacked her again, stomping Statlander's with a curb stomp outside of the ring. Orange Cassidy then encouraged Statlander and told her to get in the ring, and she ran in before the 10 count. She had a submission locked in but Baker managed to break free, though some damage was done.

Baker kicked Statlander in the face several times, and then a few more. Baker went to the top rope and hit the Pittsburgh Sunrise, but Statlander kicked out right before 3. Baker hit another Curb Stomp but Statlander kicked out again. Baker then went for the Lockjaw and got it, and that was it. The referee called it and Baker retained.

Here's the full card for All Out:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros vs The Young Bucks (Steel Cage Match)

AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs Eddie Kingston

CM Punk vs Darby Allin

MJF vs Chris Jericho

Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima

Paul Wight vs QT Marshall

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Includes Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Rebel, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, The Bunny, Jami Hayter, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Kiera Hogan, Anna Jay, Jade Cargill, Abadon, Riho, Skye Blue, and one more mystery star.

