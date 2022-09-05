AEW All Out: Masked Man Wins Casino Ladder Match

AEW's All Out started on a bizarre note as the Casino Ladder Match ended with a masked man coming out as "The Joker" and winning a future shot at the AEW World Championship. Late in the match, a group of masked hit the ring, attacked all of the other competitors and unmasked to reveal they were Stokely Hathaway and the wrestlers he had been recruiting over the last several weeks — Ethan Page, The Gunn Club, Lee Moriarty and W. Morrissey. Then another masked figure came out to "Sympathy for the Devil" from The Rolling Stones while wearing a White Demon mask. He was handed the giant poker chip, officially making him the winner of the bout, but he declined to unmask.

Who do you think the mystery man is? Tell us your picks down below and check out the footage from AEW All Out!