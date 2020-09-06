AEW Fans React To Uncomfortable Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara Match

The Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara match at AEW All Out on Saturday evening was a divisive one among wrestling fans. The bout started with both men at the Jacksonville Jaguars football stadium (TIAA Bank Field) next to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, and they worked their way through the backstage area toward AEW's venue. That fighting backstage included a scary moment where Hardy's head bounced off the concrete ground, forcing the match to be ended due to a referee stoppage.

Or so we thought. The match was restarted as they fought into Daily's Place and ended with Guevara falling off one of the steel towers on the entrance way through the staging area, unable to continue and marking Hardy the winner.

After the match was over, it was unclear whether Hardy was actually concussed and they allowed him to continue or if the injury was a work. Either way, it seemed to leave a bad taste in fan's mouths as they took to social media to criticize what they had just seen. The general consensus was that if Hardy was selling a worked injury, he deserves an Oscar.

We compiled some of the best reactions here for you based on what was seen at AEW All Out.