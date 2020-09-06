AEW Fans React To Uncomfortable Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara Match
The Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara match at AEW All Out on Saturday evening was a divisive one among wrestling fans. The bout started with both men at the Jacksonville Jaguars football stadium (TIAA Bank Field) next to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, and they worked their way through the backstage area toward AEW's venue. That fighting backstage included a scary moment where Hardy's head bounced off the concrete ground, forcing the match to be ended due to a referee stoppage.
Or so we thought. The match was restarted as they fought into Daily's Place and ended with Guevara falling off one of the steel towers on the entrance way through the staging area, unable to continue and marking Hardy the winner.
After the match was over, it was unclear whether Hardy was actually concussed and they allowed him to continue or if the injury was a work. Either way, it seemed to leave a bad taste in fan's mouths as they took to social media to criticize what they had just seen. The general consensus was that if Hardy was selling a worked injury, he deserves an Oscar.
We compiled some of the best reactions here for you based on what was seen at AEW All Out.
Bad Move
Here's the deal: If Matt was hurt and they let him finish the match, bad bad decision and AEW should be ashamed of themselves. If that was a work and the story of the match? Lame as fuck. This has not been a good show so far (except for the Tag Match). #AEWAllOut— Jaysen (@JaysenBowman) September 6, 2020
Hard To Watch
Here’s where Matt Hardy was out cold momentarily. The match was stopped, but it restarted.
Shortly after, Hardy defeated Sammy by pushing him off some scaffolding.
Hard to watch at points. #AEWAllOutpic.twitter.com/6LMqvQaZuJ— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 6, 2020
Left A Bad Taste
I don’t know about you, but I have a really bad taste in my mouth after that Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara match
That wasn’t a work. Matt Hardy was knocked out and they should have called it off.
The AEW Officials got that really, really wrong.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/52YxVwwwfo— WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) September 6, 2020
Great Selling or Irresponsible
The ending of the Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara match - after the X was thrown up and the match called.
Either the best selling of all time by Matt Hardy or incredibly irresponsible and uncomfortable to watch. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/gd8LqtjAg5— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 6, 2020
So Many Questions
I get feeling the pressure of the stips, but…really? At an absolute minimum, Matt shouldn’t have been allowed to climb anything. They should have just stopped it knowing fans would understand now, but at a minimum…why not just have Matt lay there & move on a Sammy dive?— David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 6, 2020
He's Not Wrong
Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy clearly watched SummerSlam 2000 for the ending of that match.
If you know - you know.#AEWAllOut— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) September 6, 2020