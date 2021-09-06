AEW All Out: Rey Fenix Jumps From the Top of the Steel Cage in Tag Team Match: Watch

✖

Rey Fenix took fans by surprise by jumping off the top of the steel cage during the tag team match against The Young Bucks at the AEW All Out pay-per-view! One of the major draws of the pay-per-view event as a whole as the Tag Team Championship match between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Bros. It was for good reason too as not only did the Lucha Bros work their way up to the match through a pretty competitive tournament, but the match itself was in a no-holds barred Steel Cage. A cage that Rey Fenix decided to jump off of.

The Lucha Bros and the defending champions gave one another quite a beating as Fenix and Penta El Cero Miedo gave everything they had to try and finally take a victory against the dominant Bucks. It got to such an extent that Fenix had to literally go the extra mile for a final stomp and jump off of the top of the cage. This was thankfully what they needed to end up winning the championships overall. Check it out below as captured by ComicBook.com's Connor Casey!

The bloody and brutal battle was definitely what fans were hoping to see when they tuned into the pay-per-view, and the jump off the cage was really only the icing on the cake. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

AEW All Out pay-per-view is currently live at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois and available on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and FITE TV internationally. The current card and results for the event breaks down as such: