AEW All Out: Swerve in Our Glory Retains AEW Tag Team Championships Over The Acclaimed

It was a heated match for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and that's saying quite a lot considering how jam packed the rest of the AEW All Out card has been. Swerve in Our Glory have been in the midst of a great run as the champions, but The Acclaimed have been building up a lot of steam among fans over the last few weeks heading into the major pay-per-view event. This had fans wondering which way it could really go, especially when the crowd at the event starting adapting the usual Keith Lee "glory" chants into The Acclaimed's "Scissor me" catchphrase that really has been catching fire lately.

The support for The Acclaimed really was in the air as fans wanted to see the duo pull off a major win. Celebrating each of their successful efforts through the match, it was tough when Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed dealt with a hurt knee over the course of the match. Caster ultimately had to deal the brunt of the damage, but Bowens' knee remained a problem.

With the match continuing, Swerve in Our Glory used powerful moves to wear down their competitors. Working Bowens' leg and despite a few close calls, the Tag Team Champions were able to retain at the end of a very impressive struggle. As for the rest of the pay-per-view event, AEW All Out's full card and results so far breaks down as such:

Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fénix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. Masked Man (winner)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fénix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. Masked Man (winner) AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) def. Adam Page and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver)

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) def. Adam Page and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) def. Athena

Jade Cargill (c) def. Athena AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk Wardlow and FTR def. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Ricky Starks

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro

How do you feel about the results of this match? How about the rest of All Out so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!